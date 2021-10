1 / 6 1940 - In World War Two, German troops invaded Romania to take control of strategic oilfields. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)









2 / 6 1950- Mother Teresa founded the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata. (Image: AP)









3 / 6 1959 - The far side of the moon was photographed for the first time by the Soviet Union's Luna 3 spacecraft. (Image & text: Reuters)









4 / 6 1981 - Hosni Mubarak became acting president of Egypt following the assassination of Anwar Sadat on October 6. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)









5 / 6 2003 - Austrian-born Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger became governor of California in a recall election that saw voters throw out Democratic Gov. Gray Davis. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)