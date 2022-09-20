Anti-Hijab protests intensify in Iran over woman's custodial Death

SUMMARY Protests have erupted in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman, identified as Mahsa Amini. She was arrested by the state agencies for 'inappropriate dress', a claim refuted by her family.

1 / 10

The death caused furore as the country witnessed demonstrations in Tehran, including at several universities and in Mashhad, the country’s second-largest city. (Image: AP)

2 / 10

Amini’s father also criticised the slow response of the emergency services and claimed that she was perfectly healthy prior to her arrest. (Image: AP)

3 / 10

Refuting claims by state police, her mother said to the media that her daughter was following the rules by wearing a long, loose robe. (Image: AP)

4 / 10

According to a statement issued by Iran’s security forces, Amini suffered a heart attack at the detention centre while receiving educational training on hijab rules. (Image: AP)

5 / 10

Protesters are marching down Hijab Street or "headscarf street" in central Tehran denouncing the morality police. (Image: AP)

6 / 10

Earlier on Friday, the state television broadcasted a short surveillance video that showed a woman identified as Amini collapsing in the police station after an argument. (Image: AP)

7 / 10

Witnesses accused police officers of beating her in custody but Police Brig-Gen Hossein Rahimi denied such "cowardly accusations". (Image: AP)

8 / 10

Several Iranian doctors said on Twitter that bleeding from her ear suggested she had a concussion from head injuries. (Image: AP)

9 / 10

In the Islamic republic, morality police units enforce a dress code that requires women to wear headscarves in public along with a ban on tight trousers, ripped jeans and brightly coloured outfits. (Image: AP)