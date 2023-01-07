SUMMARY Ukraine’s resistance has been given a boost by weapons, ammunition and other critical equipment supplied by various countries.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is continuing for nearly a year now. While experts, including the Russian military intelligence, had expected the invasion to be over in a few weeks, Ukraine has so far managed to keep control of its territory. Even as Russia managed to penetrate all the way to Kyiv, Ukrainian forces repelled the invaders into the Donbas region. While the bravery of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians cannot be denied, their resistance was boosted by weapons, ammunition and other critical equipment supplied by countries from across the world. Here are the latest weapons that are being provided to Ukraine by Germany and the US, among other countries. (Image: Reuters)

MIM-104 Patriot Air Defense Battery: The MIM-104 Patriot or just the Patriot as it is called commonly is a sophisticated system of surface-to-air (SAM) missiles that are capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. It is the most sophisticated air defense system in the US Armed Forces arsenal and is used by several NATO and US allies. A single battery costs over $1 billion and Ukraine will be receiving one battery from Germany and another from the US.

M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) ammunition: While the Patriot is the shield, the M142 is the sword. The HIMARS system is a light multiple rocket launcher that uses satellite guidance to strike targets up to 80 km away. The artillery system is one of the most advanced in the world, far outranging anything that Ukrainian forces previously possessed. The additional ammunition will allow Ukraine to strike at weapons and logistics depots, forcing Russia to withdraw from certain areas.

M3 Bradley: The M3 Bradley Cavalry Fighting Vehicle is a tracked armoured reconnaissance vehicle that is used by US Army’s heavy scouts. Outfitted with BGM-71 TOW anti-tank missiles, the vehicle is heavily armoured and capable of transporting soldiers safely. The US will be providing Ukraine with 50 M3 Bradleys.

Cougar (MRAP): The Cougar is a mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) infantry vehicle that is used to transport soldiers while keeping them protected against threats like small arms, land mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). While not as heavily armed as the M3 Bradley, the Cougar is highly mobile and the US will be providing Ukraine with more than 37 of these vehicles.

High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (Humvees): The High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, or Humvees as they are colloquially known, are the primary utility vehicles used by the US Armed Forces, among many others, to transport soldiers, supplies and more across battlefields.

Flakpanzer Gepard: The German Flakpanzer Gepard or Cheetah is a self-propelled anti-aircraft system that is outfitted with two 35 mm Oerlikon GDF autocannons, capable of shooting down aircraft from 5.5 km away. The cornerstone of NATO and German air defence, the SPAAG will be transferred to Ukraine from Germany.

Schützenpanzer Marder 1: Schützenpanzer Marder 1 or Marder 1 is a heavily armoured infantry fighting vehicle that is used by Germany. Armed with a 20 mm Rheinmetall MK 20 Rh 202 automatic cannon and MILAN anti-tank missile launcher, the vehicle is capable of tackling armoured and soft targets.