1 / 7 1912 - US President Theodore Roosevelt was shot by a would-be assassin in Milwaukee. He was saved by his thick coat and a bundle of paper in his breast pocket. (Text: Reuters)









2 / 7 1956 - Dr BR Ambedkar converts to Buddhism along with nearly four lakh followers.









3 / 7 1964 - US civil rights leader Martin Luther King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. (Image & text: Reuters)









4 / 7 2001 - Two days of anti-American riots in the northern Nigerian city of Kano ended. At least 200 people died in the riots, in which churches, mosques and shops were set on fire. (Text: Reuters)









5 / 7 2002 - Britain suspended Northern Ireland's power-sharing government after a spying row threw the fledgling peace process into its worst political crisis since 1998's peace accord. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)









6 / 7 2005 - English actor Daniel Craig was named as the new movie James Bond, ending months of speculation over who would take over from Pierce Brosnan. (Image & text: Reuters)