1 / 6 Angelina Jolie | The American actor, who made her Instagram debut on August 20, has already garnered over 4 million followers after she shared her first post —a letter from an Afghan girl. Her caption read, "This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.”









2 / 6 Jennifer Aniston | The F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor posted Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai's article on Instagram, which read "This is a devastating step backward for women and girls in Afghanistan." She further wrote, Let's get these women and their families out ASAP..." (Image: YouTube)









3 / 6 Lena Headey | The Game of Thrones fame actor took to Instagram saying, “72 hours, Make some noise.” (Image: HBO via AP)









4 / 6 Gemma Chan | The Hollywood actor posted on Instagram, “Making Afghan Refugees welcome”. She also appealed that amidst the blame and recrimination, the priority now must be to save lives. “Please sign the petition in @chooselove’s bio calling on the UK government to offer sanctuary to those trying to leave Afghanistan and consider donating to @unicef_uk who are on the ground providing vital support to children and families fleeing the violence.” she added. (Image: Instagram)









5 / 6 Sophia Bush | The Hollywood celeb blamed former US President Donald Trump for the Afghanistan crisis. She tweeted, “Spineless cowards. He negotiated this”. (Image: Instagram)