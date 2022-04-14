50 days of Russia-Ukraine war: Deaths, rape, misery continue as Moscow decides to step-up offensive

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, India has remained firm on its stance on Russia, despite receiving warnings from the Western world against continuing trade with Moscow. As Putin remains adamant on his Ukraine onslaught, here's a look at some top developments so far.