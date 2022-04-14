50 days of Russia-Ukraine war: Deaths, rape, misery continue as Moscow decides to step-up offensive



1 / 11 As Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine enters the 50th day on April 14, reports suggest that 33,600 people (from Russia and Ukraine) have died in the war. Over 11 million Ukrainians have been displaced internally, while over 4.5 million are now refugees. Russian forces have left scenes of carnage in Ukrainian towns like Bucha, Mariupol, Donbas, among others and there are evidences of war crimes that the international community has raised serious concerns about. Amid the ongoing conflict, India has remained firm on its stance on Russia, despite receiving warnings from the Western world for continuing trade with Moscow. Now that Putin has remained adamant on his Ukraine onslaught, here's a look at some top developments so far. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 11 Although not official, the death toll in the conflict has been pegged at over 33,600 until April 13, however, CNBCTV18.com cannot verify these claims. Recently, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said that there could be over 21,000 casualties in the city alone. He added that attempts to rescue 4,30,000 residents of the city have been hampered as Russian forces continued to fire at the city. Moreover, there have been multiple reports of women and children being raped across the country. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 11 US President Joe Biden has called the war a genocide. He told reporters, "We'll let lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies (as genocide), but it sure seems that way to me. It's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be a Ukrainian." (Image: Reuters)



4 / 11 The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has raised concerns over unconfirmed reports of chemical weapons being used in the southeastern city of Mariupol. The Guardian reported that a report circulating on social media, described victims as having "respiratory failure", with other symptoms such as dizziness, vomiting, eye twitching and loss of balance. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 11 In its efforts to dent Russia's economy the European Union is looking at additional sanctions on Russian oil, as evidence mounts of atrocities and war crimes. The EU has already sanctioned coal from the country, but fears of an oil sanction asymmetrically, can cause shocks to countries like Germany and the Netherlands and hence has halted sanctions on oil so far. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 11 India is planning to export $2 billion of products, which were halted due to sanctions, Bloomberg reported. The two countries are currently in the process of working out an international payment system in local currencies, while Russia also tries to woo Indian retailers to take up space that international brands have left in the country. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 11 The US has criticised India's stance on the conflict and Washington is now trying to replace Russia as a strategic partner for New Delhi. "Today, we are able and willing to be a partner of choice with India across virtually every realm — commerce, technology, education, and security. And that was very much the nature of the conversation that we had today (April 12)," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The statement was made ahead of the 2+2 meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and their US counterparts, Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 11 As tensions rise over the conflict, even as Germany relies on Russian oil, it may not invite India for the upcoming G7 meet in Berlin, Bloomberg reported. The move may come as a result of India's refusal to directly condemn Russia over its actions on Ukraine. (Image: AP)



9 / 11 Putin has however vowed to continue the invasion of Ukraine until the goals of the "special military operation" are met. "It's clear that we didn't have a choice. It was the right decision," he said recently. The latest statements put a damper on peace negotiations that had made some progress. In a joint press conference with Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin called the evidence of the Bucha atrocities as "fake". (Image: Reuters)



10 / 11 Moreover, Russia now prepares for a massive offensive across Ukraine's eastern regions and would look to link up with the southern front. Russian forces under the control of Aleksandr Dvornikov -- the Grounds Force Army General who is famous for his action in Syria and Chechnia – will strike back at Ukraine with renewed intensity. "He's (Dvornikov) been called 'butcher' since the days of the Second Chechen War, then in Aleppo in Syria," Lieutenant General Ihor Romanenko, former deputy chief of Ukraine's general staff of armed forces, told Al Jazeera. The new offensive comes as Putin tries to eke out a victory before May 9, the official day of victory for Russia in WWI, according to French President Emmanuel Macron. (Image: Reuters)