Archaeologists unearth 3,000 year old priest's tomb in Northern Peru's Pacopampa site

Archaeologists unearth 3,000-year-old priest's tomb in Northern Peru's Pacopampa site

SUMMARY

Situated at an elevation of 2,500 meters (8,200 feet), the Pacopampa location comprises nine grand ceremonial structures constructed from intricately carved and polished stone.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 28, 2023 12:54:39 PM IST (Published)

Archaeologists unearth 3,000-year-old priest's tomb in Northern Peru's Pacopampa site
A team comprising archaeologists from Japan and Peru has come across an ancient tomb in northern Peru, holding the remains of a priest who lived around 3,000 years ago. The discovery took place at the Pacopampa archaeological site in the Cajamarca region, situated approximately 900 kilometers (560 miles) to the north of Lima. (Image: Reuters)

Archaeologist Juan Pablo Villanueva shared that this tomb contains the priest's remains and is accompanied by ceramic offerings. "He is one of the first priests in the Andes to have a series of offerings," the AFP quoted the researcher, adding that "the funerary context is intact." (Image: Reuters)

The remains were positioned with the lower limbs slightly bent and placed in a north to south orientation. Within the tomb's western section, various items were discovered, including small rounded ceramic bowls, a intricately carved bone spatula, and additional offerings. (Image: Reuters)

Among the findings were two seals as well—one adorned with an anthropomorphic facial design, and the other featuring the likeness of a jaguar. (Image: Reuters)

The body and the offerings were covered by at least six layers of ash and earth. The tomb is circular, three meters in diameter and one meter deep (10 feet by 3.3 feet). "The find is extremely important because he is one of the first priests to begin to control the temples in the country's northern Andes," AFP quoted Japanese archaeologist Yuji Seki, who has been working at the site for 18 years. (Image: Reuters)

According to assessments made by researchers, it is deduced that the priest's existence dates back to roughly 1,000 B.C. Seki pointed out that this discovery serves as evidence of the presence of influential leaders in the Andes region, even during that distant era. (Image: Reuters)

Back in September 2022, the same group of archaeologists unearthed a tomb aged over 3,000 years, belonging to an individual dubbed the "Priest of the Pututos." Alongside the remains were musical instruments crafted from seashells. The term "pututos" refers to conch-shaped shells that the ancient residents of Peru utilised to create sounds reminiscent of trumpets. (Image: Reuters)

Situated at an elevation of 2,500 meters (8,200 feet), the Pacopampa location comprises nine grand ceremonial structures constructed from intricately carved and polished stone. (Image: Reuters)

Other burials found in the same site include those of the "Lady of Pacopampa," found in 2009, and of two "Jaguar Serpent priests," discovered in 2015. They are estimated to date from around 700 to 600 years B.C. Archaeologists from the National Museum of Ethnology in Japan and from Peru's National University of San Marcos participated in the work in Pacopampa. (Image: Reuters)

X