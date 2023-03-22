2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich list: Mukesh Ambani ranks 9th in top-10 billionaires list

SUMMARY
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani ranks ninth on the list of the world's richest billionaires with a wealth or $82 billion. Here's a look at the wealthiest people in the world, according to the 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich list.
Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian to feature in the the world's top 10 richest billionaires list , according to the 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List. The report is compiled by research platform Hurun in coordination with real-estate group M3M. While Ambani ranks 9th on the list, Gautam Adani is the second richest Indian, but does not feature in the top-10 billionaires list. Let’s take a look at the wealthiest people in the world. Here’s the top-10 list. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 10: Bertrand Puech and Family | Company: Hermes | Wealth: $102 billion
No 9: Mukesh Ambani | Company: Reliance | Wealth $103 billion
No 8: Steve Ballmer | Company: Microsoft | Wealth: $107 billion (Image: Reuters)
No 6: Larry Page | Company: Alphabet | Wealth: $116 billion
No 6: Sergey Brin | Company: Alphabet | Wealth: $116 billion
No 5: Warren Buffett | Company: Berkshire Hathway | Wealth: $119 billion. (Image: Reuters)
No 4: Bill Gates | Company: Microsoft | Wealth: $124 billion. (Image: Reuters)
No 3: Bernard Arnault | Company: LVMH Wealth: $153 billion. (Image: Reuters)
No 2: Jeff Bezos | Company: Amazon | Wealth: $188 billion. (Image: Reuters)
No 1: Elon Musk | Company: Tesla | Wealth: $205 billion. (Image: Reuters)