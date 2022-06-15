June 15: Congress accepted India’s Partition plan, India hand Afghanistan colossal defeat and more



1 / 13 1215 | King John of England signed the Magna Carta. The Magna Carta was the charter of rights and a document that was a catalyst for a more democratic England. It was signed by King John near Windsor, England.



2 / 13 1667 | The first human blood transfusion was performed. A physician to King Louis XIV of France became the first person to perform a blood transfusion as he transfused sheep blood into a 15-year-old boy. The patient survived.



3 / 13 1878 | The first motion picture was filmed. Using several cameras, a series of pictures of capture galloping horses were captured to create the first motion picture in the history of film.



4 / 13 1947 | The All India Congress accepted the British plan for the Partition of India. The plan, also known as the Mountbatten Plan was declared by the last Viceroy of India, Lord Mountbatten.



5 / 13 1954 | The Union of European Football Associations was founded on this day. The UEAFA is an umbrella organisation for association football in Europe, which comprises 54 member countries in Europe and Asia.



6 / 13 1982 | The US Supreme Court ruled education is for all. The Supreme Court ruled that all children are entitled to public education and banned discrimination based on citizenship.



7 / 13 1991 | The second-largest volcano of the 20th century erupted on this day. The eruption occurred at Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines. About 5,000 people were evacuated safely before the event.



8 / 13 1994 | Disney’s animated movie, ‘The Lion King’ premiered on June 15, 1994 making a staggering $968.5 million at the Box Office.



9 / 13 2001 | The Indian epic, ‘Lagaan’, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh premiered in theatres on June 15, 2001.



10 / 13 2005 | The Right To Information (RTI) Act was passed by the Indian Parliament which came into force from October 12, 2005.



11 / 13 2006 | India and China opened the old Silk Route. The Silk Route which existed between India and China was reopened after 44 years. The Silk Road along the Himalayas was built to improve border trade and political ties between the two Asian neighbours.



12 / 13 2018 | Physicist Stephen Hawking's ashes are interred in Westminster Abbey. In London’s Westminster Abbey, renowned physicist, Stephen Hawking's ashes (remains) were interred between the remains of Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin.