June 15: Congress accepted India’s Partition plan, India hand Afghanistan colossal defeat and more

On June 15, 2018, Indian bowlers, led by Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, bowled Afghanistan out for 109 and 103 as the Indian team won the Test match on the second day by an innings and 262 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin took 4 wickets in the first innings as India bowled Afghanistan out for 109 and enforced the follow-on. On the second day, Ravindra Jadeja followed Ashwin and took four wickets to bowl out Afghanistan resulting in a massive innings and 262-run win that stood as the biggest Test win (by innings) then in the Indian cricket history. The record was broken at Rajkot in 2018, when team India humbled the West Indies by an innings and 272 runs. From sports to politics, June 15 marks an important day in world history as several major events happened on this day. Here’s a look at other major events that happened on June 15.