10 youngest Nobel laureates of all time: From Tawakkol Karman to Malala Yousafzai

SUMMARY As the Nobel Prize Winners of 2022 are being declared, here’s a look at the youngest recipients of the prestigious award.

The Nobel Prize announcements for this year are taking place between October 3 and 10. There are six prizes in total, and so far, three have been announced. Swedish geneticist Professor Svante Pääbo has won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine and the Nobel Prize in Physics went to scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for experiments in 'spooky' quantum science. Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless have won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 'for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry’ that can be used to map DNA and create drugs that can precisely target diseases. While for the Nobel Peace Prize, several platforms and experts have named Indian social activist Harsh Mander and his organisation Karwan-e-Mohabbat as one of the favourites for the Nobel Peace Prize along with co-founders of fact-checking website AltNews Pratik Sinha and Mohammed Zubair. Here’s a look at the youngest Nobel laureates of all time. (Image: BBC)

10. | Tawakkol Karman | Yemeni journalist and politician Tawakkol Karman won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 at the age of 32. She won the award for “her non-violent struggle for the safety of women and for women’s rights to full participation in peace-building work”. (Image: Reuters)

9. | Mairead Corrigan Maguire | Mairead Corrigan Maguire won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1976 at the age of 32. The peace activist from Northern Ireland, shared the award with Betty Williams, “for being the Founder(s) of the Northern Ireland Peace Movement (later renamed Community of Peace People)”. (Image: Reuters)

8. | Frederick G. Banting| Canadian medical scientist, doctor, and painter Frederick G. Banting won the Nobel Physiology or Medicine Prize in 1923 at the age of 32 for “the discovery of insulin.” (Image: Wikimedia)

7. | Rudolf MössbauerGerman physicist Rudolf Mössbauer won the Nobel Physics Prize in 1961 at the age of 32 “for his research concerning the resonance absorption of gamma radiation and his discovery in this connection of the effect which bears his name”. (Image: britannica.com)

6. | Tsung-Dao Lee | Chinese-born American physicist, Tsung-Dao Lee won the Nobel Physics Prize in 1957 at the age of 31 “for the penetrating investigation of the so-called parity laws which has led to important discoveries regarding the elementary particles”. (Image: britannica.com)

5. | Carl D. Anderson| American physicist Carl D. Anderson was the winner of the Nobel Physics Prize in 1936 at the age of 31 “for his discovery of the positron”. (Image: thefamouspeople.com)

4. | Paul A.M. Dirac| Paul A.M. Dirac won the Nobel Physics Prize at the age of 31 in 1933 “for the discovery of new productive forms of atomic theory” (Image: study.com)

3. | Werner Heisenberg| German theoretical physicist Werner Heisenberg won the Nobel Physics Prize in 1932 at the age of 31 “for the creation of quantum mechanics, the application of which has, inter alia, led to the discovery of the allotropic forms of hydrogen.” (Image: wikimedia.org)

2 | Lawrence Bragg| Lawrence Bragg became the youngest person to win a Nobel Physics Prize at the age of 25 in 1915. He won the award “for his services in the analysis of crystal structure by means of X-rays”, an important step in the development of X-ray crystallography”. (Image: bibalex.org)

1. | Malala Yousafzai | Malala Yousafzai became the youngest Nobel laureate of all time in 2014 by winning the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 “for her struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education”. (Image: Reuters)