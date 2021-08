1 / 11 There is immense instability across the world and the brunt of it is being faced by innocent civilians. The current situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has captured almost the entire country -- after NATO-backed forces withdrew following 20 years of war -- has raised questions over how the militant organisation managed to overrun the country within a few days. While every country has a mechanism (read Army) in place to safeguard civilians and protect them in any condition, some nations have failed to win wars and safeguard innocent citizens. Here's a look at the 10 worst militaries in the world, according to a report in wearethemighty.com. Note: The report does not consider the nuclear arsenal owned by a country nor weapons it possesses, but has handpicked a few countries that could do better to defend it citizens. (Image: AP)









2 / 11 Rank 10 | Country: Costa Rica | It is not surprising the South-American nation is on the list given that it does not possess a standing army. Costa Rica has small units for law enforcement in the country, but has no permanent army. (Image: Shutterstock)









3 / 11 Rank 9 | Country: Iraq | Once the fourth-largest army on the planet, the Iraqi Ground Forces has now weakened after disastrous military campaigns under former dictator Saddam Hussein, which followed by military action against the country by US forces. The civil war following the rise of ISIS exposed the Iraqi Ground Forces, which is now dependent on mercenaries to maintain law and order. (Image: Shutterstock)









4 / 11 Rank 8 | Country: North Korea | While the hermit kingdom is considered a global threat given its nuclear capability, its military may not be capable of delivering a punch in the event of war given the rudimentary weapons its army possesses. (Image: Shutterstock)









5 / 11 Rank 7 | Country: Eritrea | Although the Eritrean Army is one of the largest in Africa, it is predominantly made up of conscripts, meaning every citizens in the country needs to mandatorily join the army. Despite that the country does not seem to have the prowess to win a war. (Image: Shutterstock)









6 / 11 Rank 6 | Country: Nigeria | The African nation, home to a vast wealth of natural resources, has been ravaged by civil war, piracy and most recently Islamic extremism led by Boko Haram, which has seriously affected the efficiency of the army. (Image: Shutterstock)









7 / 11 Rank 5 | Country: The Philippines | The archipelago has been victim to not only invasions by superpowers, but also terrorism. With radical outfits and gangs violating the internal peace and an aggressive China making inroads across its maritime border, Manila needs to step up its game to defend its territory. (Image: Shutterstock)









8 / 11 Rank 4 | Country: Tajikistan | Part of the former Soviet Union, the country finds it hard to maintain a standing army given the low pay scale and internal tensions that had led to a civil war a few years ago. (Image: Shutterstock)









9 / 11 Rank 3 | Country: Mongolia | Once an empire that shook the world, Mongolian Armed Forces now seems to be trapped between two superpowers -- China and Russia. (Image: Shutterstock)









10 / 11 Rank 2 | Country: Saudi Arabia | While the oil-rich country has spent billions to modernise its army, the performance on its forces on the battlefield has been disastrous, as it has time and again failed to hold its own against the ragtag Houthi militants in neighbouring Yemen. (Image: AP)