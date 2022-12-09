10 most corrupt countries in the World: North Korea, Yemen, South Sudan rank in top 5

SUMMARY Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) reviews 180 countries and territories across the world on their perceived levels of public sector corruption.

International Anti-Corruption Day is observed on December 9 to encourage the fight against corruption and end corrupt practices. Every year, the Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) reviews 180 countries and territories across the world on their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean) and the countries are ranked accordingly every year. Here are the 10 most corrupt countries in the world based on their CPI score in 2021. (Image: Shutterstock)

Country: Turkmenistan | Rank: 169 | With a score of 19 out of 100, Turkmenistan is the 12th most corrupt country in the world, according to Transparency International’s CPI. The country is reported to have rampant corruption in the public and private sphere with issues in foreign exchange, complaints, licensing and even intellectual property. (Image: Reuters)

Country: Democratic Republic of the Congo | Rank: 169 | The Democratic Republic of the Congo is tied with Turkmenistan for the 12th spot for the most corrupt country in the world. The country’s score improved slightly over the previous year after dropping down considerably since 2014. (Image: Reuters)

Country: Burundi | Rank: 169 | The third country sharing the 12th most corrupt country tag, Burundi faces systemic levels of corruption with good governance being undermined at every level due to administrators filling their pockets. (Image: Reuters)

Country: Equatorial Guinea | Rank: 172 | The Central African nation of Equatorial Guinea is the 9th most corrupt with the country facing corruption at all levels of the government. The country is notorious for open and brazen corruption with officials diverting the country’s revenue to line their own bank accounts. The country’s score improved by 1 over the previous year.. (Image: Reuters)

Country: Afghanistan | Rank: 174 | The Taliban-controlled country scored 16 out of 100. The country has been facing issues of corruption in public institutions since before the Taliban takeover, but the issue has been getting worse. Corruption is hampering human aid efforts towards the country. (Image: Reuters)

Country: North Korea | Rank: 174 | The dictatorial nation dropped its score by 2 to 16 out of 100. The seventh most corrupt country in the world, the nation has consistently ranked near the bottom of the transparency and corruption ranking.

Country: Yemen | Rank: 174 | Another conflict-ridden nation, Yemen’s score improved by 1 over the past year even as the country still faces large systemic issues relating to corruption. The high levels of corruption complicate humanitarian missions in the country.(Image: AP Photo)

Country: Venezuela | Rank: 177 | While Venezuela has historically struggled with corruption, the country’s ongoing currency crisis and hyperinflation have made matters much worse. The country’s score has dropped by 1 to 14, becoming the fourth most corrupt nation in the world. (Representational image: AP)

Country: Somalia | Rank: 178 | Somalia’s government has routinely been called one of the most corrupt in the world, with the country scoring 14. The country’s corruption score has been dropping consistently over the past decade. (Image: Reuter)

Country: South Sudan | Rank: 180 | With a score of just 11 out of 100, the decade-old nation of South Sudan is the most corrupt nation in the world. Corruption is present in all levels of the government along with all areas of economic activity. The country faces issues like money laundering, bribery and tax evasion. (Image: AP Photo)