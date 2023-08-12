World Elephant Day: 6 places in India you can spot the jumbo in its natural habitat

SUMMARY India has a unique and diverse range of wildlife, with the Jumbo population forming a sizable part across states. These magnificent creatures are considered to be the largest terrestrial mammal in the country. There are many popular Sanctuaries in India where you can visit to witness the elephants in their natural habitat.

World Elephant Day is observed every year on August 12. The day is an annual event which is dedicated to the preservation and protection of elephants. The aim of the World Elephant Day, which was established in 2012, is to raise awareness regarding the conservation of elephants. The day plays a vital role in offering a platform where the challenges including the habitat loss, poaching and human elephant conflicts can be conserved. (Image: Reuters)

Elephants are known for their deep memories, intelligence and having a sense of family. India has a unique and diverse range of wildlife, with the Jumbo population forming a sizable part across states. These magnificent creatures are considered to be the largest terrestrial mammal in the country. There are many popular Sanctuaries in India where you can visit to witness the elephants in their natural habitat. Here are the best places in India to spot elephants in their natural habitat: (Image: Shutterstock)

Bandipur National Park, Karnataka | Bandipur National Park is most famous for its tiger reserve; however, it is also home to the largest population of elephants in India. It is considered to be one of the largest habitats for elephants in South Asia. This National Park is an important part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve and is located in the Charmanjar district, Karnataka. The sanctuary covers around 874 square kilometer of area. Apart from the tigers and elephants, you can spot animals like jackals, sloths and various reptiles in this sanctuary. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Simlipal Elephant Reserve, Odisha | The Simlipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha is one of the well-known habitats of elephants. The National Park covers around an area of 2,750 square kilometer. The reserve forest is popular for its natural beauty and is also surrounded by several rivers and rich vegetation. This dense forest offers a safe habitat for the elephants. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand | Jim Corbett National Park is a popular natural habitat of elephants which is located at the foothills of mountains in Uttarakhand. Although it is known for the tiger safari, a large number of elephants are also found here. The National Park covers an area of 520 square kilometer in the forest spreading over three districts of Nainital, Almora and Pauri Garhwal. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Kaziranga National Park, Assam | Kaziranga National Park is a home to the Asian elephant. This nature park spreads over an area of 430 square kilometer. In Kaziranga National Park you can also spot tigers, rhinos, swamp deer and crocodiles during the safari. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Rajaji National Park, Uttarakhand | Rajaji National Park is considered among the most coveted destinations to spot Asian elephants in the country. It has a crucial part of the Shivalik ranges in Uttarakhand. The national park is known for offering a natural habitat to the elephants. It lies in the middle of Haridwar, Rishikesh and Dehradun towns. Besides elephants, you can also encounter spotted deer, mountain goats and gray langurs here. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

