1 / 7 A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the city of Beer Sheva, southern Israel. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 7 Starlings are small to medium-sized passerine birds found across the world, especially in Asia, Africa, and Europe. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 7 The highly sociable birds are popular for flocking and swarming in large numbers.(Image: Reuters)



4 / 7 During the winter you may be lucky enough to see a starling murmuration, a phenomenon where large flocks gather in the evening and perform amazing aerobatic displays before dropping into their roost sites. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 7 Flocks provide safety in numbers for birds as predators find it hard to target individual birds. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 7 In addition, they benefit from the warmth of other birds and the opportunity to exchange information. (Image: Reuters)