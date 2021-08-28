From beaches in Kerala to mountains of Himachal; Take a look at 15 must visit places in India

Here’s a look at 15 of the best places that you can choose to visit this autumn.
With the festive season coming up and COVID-19 starting to come in control, you may be looking for a quick getaway making full use of the tourism sector’s offseason. Whether you like pristine beaches or lush mountains, there is a spot in India for you. Here’s a look at 15 of the best places that you can choose to visit this autumn.
No. 15 | Lansdowne | State: Uttarakhand | What to enjoy: ambience, views, adventure activities
No. 14 | Bir-Billing | State: Himachal Pradesh | What to enjoy: paragliding, adventure activities (Image: PTI)
No. 13 | Andaman & Nicobar Islands | UT: Andaman & Nicobar Islands | What to enjoy: views, food, ocean, beach (Image: AP Photo/Gautam Singh, File)
No. 12 | Manali | State: Himachal Pradesh | What to enjoy: food, views, adventure activities
No. 11 | Shimla | State: Himachal Pradesh| What to enjoy: ambience, views, adventure activities, shopping (Image: PTI)
No. 10 | Rishikesh | State: Uttarakhand | What to enjoy: heritage sites, views, adventure activities, worship
No. 9 | Gangtok | State: Sikkim | What to enjoy: ambience, views, exploring
No. 8 | Ooty | State: Tamil Nadu | What to enjoy: ambience, views, environment
No. 7 | Pachmarhi | State: Madhya Pradesh | What to enjoy: environment, views, heritage sites
No. 6 | Alappuzha | State: Kerala | What to enjoy: environment, views, beaches, backwaters
No. 5 | Chikmagalur | State: Karnataka | What to enjoy: adventure activities, views, environment
No. 4 | Mount Abu | State: Rajasthan | What to enjoy: ambience, heritage sites, wildlife sanctuary
No. 3 | Shillong | State: Meghalaya | What to enjoy: ambience, environment, view
No. 2 | Munnar | State: Kerala | What to enjoy: environment, views
No. 1 | Ladakh | UT: Ladakh | What to enjoy: food, views, adventure activities