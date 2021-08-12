Explainer: What are geostationary satellites, how are they different from satellites in other orbits?



1 / 8 To a layman, a satellite is a complicated machine equipped with solar panel wings. But, in space, these 'eyes in the sky' behave quite differently depending on their orbit.









2 / 8 Why do satellites have different orbits?

Different orbits give satellites different vantage points for viewing. Selection of a satellite's orbit depends on what they are designed to operate.









3 / 8 Geosynchronous vs Geostationary orbit

Satellites in a geostationary orbit circle Earth above the equator and travel as the same rate as Earth. This makes them appear to be 'stationary' over a fixed position.

All geostationary satellites are geosynchronous but not vice versa.









4 / 8 Low Earth Orbit

A low Earth orbit (LEO) is relatively close to Earth's surface. It could be as low as 160 km above Earth.









5 / 8 Medium Earth Orbit

Medium Earth orbit comprises a wide range of orbits anywhere between LEO and GEO. It is similar to LEO in that it also does not need to take specific paths around Earth.









6 / 8 Polar orbits

Satellites in polar orbits travel from north to south, rather than from east to west, passing over earth's poles.









7 / 8 Earth satellite orbits

(Altitude in kms)

Geo satellites: 35.786

Low Earth Orbit: Less than 1000

Medium Earth Orbit: Anywhere between LEO and GEO

Polar orbit: 600-800





