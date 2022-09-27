World Tourism Day: 10 stunning destinations you must visit in India

SUMMARY World Tourism Day: Travellers are spoilt for choice in India, with so many destinations across diverse topography and history that the country has to offer. Here are the top 10.

World Tourism Day is observed every year on September 27. The international day was announced in 1980 by the United Nations as it was the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the statutes of the UN World Tourism Organization. On this day, stakeholders promote tourism and hold various events to highlight the importance of the sector for the country’s social, cultural and economic spheres. With India emerging as one of the most popular destinations among tourists from across the world, here’s a look at 10 of the best tourist destinations in India that you could explore. (Image: Reuters)

Goa: From pristine beaches to pleasant weather, Goa is famous for its parties and laidback lifestyle. No matter how many plans are cancelled for visiting Goa, a trip to the state is a must for every traveller. (Image: Reuters)

Agra-Mathura-Delhi Triangle: While each of these cities on their own could be a separate entry, the three cities of Agra, Amritsar and Delhi are often visited in tandem as part of a popular tourist circuit. From the monuments in Agra to the temples of Mathura and Vrindavan, and finally the capital city of the country itself, these three tourist places should be on the list of everyone who appreciates historic monuments. (Image: Reuters)

Rajasthan: Rajasthan is expansive and houses gems like Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer and more. The state is great for those looking to see the land of kings, travel through the desert, looking to spot wildlife or just enjoy local food and culture. (Image: Reuters)

Himachal Pradesh: From scenic spots like Manali, Shimla and Dharamshala to adventurous treks to Rohtang and more, Himachal Pradesh is a wonderful destination for those who love the hills and everything that comes with it. (Image: PTI)

Uttarakhand: Home to the lower Himalayas, the Shivalik Hills and the Garhwal mountain ranges, Uttarakhand is another mountain lover’s paradise with plenty of heavenly destinations like Valley of Flowers, Rajaji National Park and more. The state is even a popular site for pilgrims with sites like Rishikesh, Haridwar and Kedarnath Temple. (Image: PTI)

Meghalaya and Sikkim: When tourists think of hill stations, Meghalaya and Sikkim may not be on the top of the list for most. But, the two sister states of the Northeast are home to some of the most beautiful places in the country. From the rolling hills of Shillong to the tea gardens in Temi, the two states are wonderful examples of natural beauty in its pristine glory. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Ladakh: Moving away from the lush mountains and baroque hills of the Northeast, Ladakh is one of the coldest places that tourists can visit in India without special equipment or planning. The mountainous plateau is starkly beautiful with the barren landscape standing in extreme contrast to the clear blue skies and snow-capped mountains. (Image: AP)

Kerala: Kerala or ‘God's Own Country’ is the land of hills and backwaters. From idyllic beaches to lazing hills, Kerala is stunning. The prime destinations include Munnar, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kovalam, Kochi and more. (Image: Reuters)

Kashmir: Acknowledged by many to be ‘heaven on earth,’ Kashmir’s stunning valleys have inspired generations of poets, romantics and lyricists. From the houseboats on Dal Lake in Srinagar to skiing in Gulmarg, Kashmir is a land of beauty just waiting to be discovered. (Image: PTI)