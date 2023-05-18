Want to go bungy jumping? Here are some dos and don'ts first-time jumpers must follow

SUMMARY In case you are looking to get an adrenaline rush, bungy jumping could be a nice option. Niharika Nigam, Director Business Development at Jumpin Heights shares some tips to get prepared before your first jump. Read on to know more.

1 / 7

Adventure sports industry including bungy jumping has gained tremendous heights in the post-pandemic era and thanks to digitalisation there are a bundle of pages and celebrity influencers sharing their personal experience for beginners to experience the adrenaline rush beautifully. According to research by Business Insider, the adventure sports industry has 490 million participants across the globe and produces $200 billion every year. (All images have been provided by Jumpin Heights)

2 / 7

However, going for an extreme adventure sport like bungy jumping for the first time can raise countless doubts about the risks, precautions and things to follow for an adventurous experience. To experience the thrill of a bold and daring way of life amidst breathtaking landscapes, you need not worry about how to get started and what is needed to get started. We are covering that for you through these tips so you can push yourself to take the leap of faith and have the best first bungy jumping experience.

3 / 7

1. Selecting the right operator: While bungy jumping was not that popular in the country years ago, tables have turned in a spectacular manner. These days there are many platforms in various cities. You need to select the one which is trustworthy & follows professional safety standards and has inspiring testimonials from adventure junkies. Increasing trends in advertising and marketing are often used by companies to enhance their image and grab customers. Find the one that is authentic and does not make your first jump troublesome. Check their staff, license, jump masters’ qualifications, overall review, location and even associations. For example, many companies are associated with the government of India. Such firms can be trusted for their collaborations and credible names supporting them.

4 / 7

2. Plan your journey in advance: Planning your journey in advance will leave you out of many challenges. Adventure sports cannot be done throughout the year. Research the location you are about to visit and what are the supportive climatic conditions for experiencing the best time of your life. In case the weather is stormy or rainy there are high chances your adventure activity will be cancelled.

5 / 7

And while you are planning, do pack wisely. Comfort is the key to adventure sports. Pack clothes and footwear that don’t need adjusting before, during and after the jump. Check the medical requirements to go bungy jumping. You cannot proceed if you are suffering from asthma, fractures, heart issues, back pain and other conditions.

6 / 7

3. Be mentally and physically prepared | Before a month of jumping, start off by doing some routine exercises and stretching. Maintain your diet and maintain your mental health as well. Don’t just go for it because it is cool. Extreme adventure sports are not cool and unless you have made up your mind, it cannot be a memorable experience. Being nervous before going for the thrill is okay but panicking is not! A chaotic mind before jumping is not at all cheerful.

7 / 7

4. Tips for the jump | Do not go empty stomach or overeat right before the jump. Don’t carry valuables and go barefoot instead of something uncomfortable. Lead from the front so your nervousness does not increase looking at other jumpers. Instead, you can look straight and prepare your mind for the once-in-a-lifetime experience. You have to trust the jump instructors. They go through rigorous and in-depth training and are trained as per international standards.