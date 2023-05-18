Want to go bungy jumping? Here are some dos and don'ts first-time jumpers must follow

SUMMARY In case you are looking to get an adrenaline rush, bungy jumping could be a nice option. Niharika Nigam, Director Business Development at Jumpin Heights shares some tips to get prepared before your first jump. Read on to know more.

Adventure sports industry including bungy jumping has gained tremendous heights in the post-pandemic era and thanks to digitalisation there are a bundle of pages and celebrity influencers sharing their personal experience for beginners to experience the adrenaline rush beautifully. According to research by Business Insider, the adventure sports industry has 490 million participants across the globe and produces $200 billion every year. (All images have been provided by Jumpin Heights)

However, going for an extreme adventure sport like bungy jumping for the first time can raise countless doubts about the risks, precautions and things to follow for an adventurous experience. To experience the thrill of a bold and daring way of life amidst breathtaking landscapes, you need not worry about how to get started and what is needed to get started. We are covering that for you through these tips so you can push yourself to take the leap of faith and have the best first bungy jumping experience.