These top rail routes in India have Vistadome coaches

SUMMARY Madhya Pradesh introduced its first Vistadome coach on the Bhopal-Jabalpur route on Tuesday. State ministers Usha Thakur and Vishvas Sarang flagged off the Bhopal-Jabalpur Janshatabdi Express with the Vistadome coach from Rani Kamlapati Railway station. Installed by the Indian Railways, under the initiative of the Madhya Pradesh tourism board, the coach comes with 360 degrees rotatable and pushback chairs, large windows, transparent roofs and self-operational sliding doors. Apart from this, the coach will also have Wi-Fi and GPS facility, and an infotainment system. Minister Vishwas Sarang said such luxurious and attractive coaches will boost tourism in the state. Tourists would be able to enjoy the natural scenery of hills, nature, and rivers between the two cities on the Vistadome coach, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, principal secretary of tourism and culture, said. India's first Vistadome coach was introduced in Andhra Pradesh in 2017 on the Visakhapatnam-Araku route. At present, there are around 33 Vistadome coaches in the country, the Times of India reported quoting data from the Indian Railways. Here’s a look at some routes which have Vistadome coaches:

Araku Valley | The Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express (up to Araku) has a Vistadome coach that allows tourists to enjoy the scenic views of the Araku valley. The coach has 360 degree rotating seats. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

Alipurduar | The luxurious Vistadome coach on New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar route in North Bengal takes passengers through lush green forests, tea orchards, and rivers of Dooars. The train halts at various destinations, including Chalsa, Siliguri, and Hasimara, before reaching the final destination, Alipurduar. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

Shimla | The Him Darshan Express between Kalka and Shimla comes with Vistadome coaches, which have a seating capacity of more than 1,000 passengers. In the winters, tourists can view the snowfall through these glass-enclosed coaches. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

Tinsukia | The Tinsukia-Naharlagun Express is a Vistadome Express from Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh and to Tinsukia in Assam. The coaches let passengers savour the lush greenery scenery and tea garden views along the way. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

Madgaon | Those travelling to Goa can hop on to the Dadar-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express which has Vistadome coaches. Passengers can enjoy the scenic views of the Western Ghats and Konkan coast from these coaches. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

Pune | The Indian Railways’ Central Railway (CR) zone resumed services of the Pune-Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express with Vistadome coach from July 25. This is the third Vistadome coach on the route after Deccan Express and Deccan Queen Express. Travellers can enjoy the natural beauty of the Western Ghats and catch glimpses of Songir Hills, Matheran Hill, Ulhas River, Ulhas Valley, and areas of Khandala and Lonavala. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

Mangaluru | The Indian Railways introduced a special Vistadome coach on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru train last year for the passengers to enjoy the view of the enchanting Western Ghats. (Image courtesy: Karnataka tourism website)