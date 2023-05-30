Vijayawada man’s sweet transformation: Nano car to Ice-cream truck

SUMMARY
Munna converted a Nano car into an ice cream parlor after being inspired by a Delhi man who did the same. The Nano Ice Cream Parlor is located in Chennai Highway near Durgamma bridge in Vijayawada.
Munna converted a Nano car into an ice cream parlour after being inspired by a Delhi man who did the same.
The Nano Ice Cream Parlor is located on Chennai Highway near Durgamma Bridge in Vijayawada.
The ice cream thali is made from a selection of various flavours of ice creams, dry fruits, syrups, sprinklers and toppers.
Munna works as a fridge mechanic for a living and bought the Nano car because it was cheap and affordable.
The Nano car was modified with a fridge inside and lights outside to attract customers.
Munna’s business has picked up and he earns Rs 2 thousand to 4 thousand a day, with more on weekends.
Munna spent around Rs 2 lakh on the design and preparation of the Nano Ice Cream Parlor.
Munna sells Dark Forest, Pistachio, Butterscotch, Pineapple and Mango Flavored Ice Creams with customizable toppings.
Customers love the ice cream parlour because of the many flavours and toppings available. The moving ice cream parlour operates from 5 PM- 11:30 PM.