Van Mahotsava Day: World's most beautiful forests

SUMMARY Forests and trees are essential to the lives of people and animals. They play a crucial role in maintaining he ecological balance and providing oxygens to human beings.

1 / 9

Daintree Rainforest is located in Northern Queensland in Australia and is one of the most significant ecosystems in the world. The rainforest is home to a diverse range of exotic flora and fauna, including Bennett's rare sand cats and kangaroos. The whole landscape also includes a rainforest, white sand beaches, and coral reefs. According to reports, it was designated as a heritage site by UNESCO in 1988 and offers walking paths, camping sites, and lodging facilities/ Wiki Commons

2 / 9

The Amazon rainforest is one of the most beautiful and environmentally diverse forests on the planet. The rainforest encompasses around nine countries including, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Peru, Venezuela, and the Republic of Suriname. According to reports, the forest is home to one in every ten known animal species./Wiki Commons

3 / 9

Congo Forest located in Central Africa is World’s second biggest rainforest after Amazon. The forest is home to various animals like gorillas, elephants, and more, and is known as the ‘second lung' of the Earth after the Amazon./Wiki Commons

4 / 9

Monteverde is among Costa Rica’s renowned places for cloud forests. The forest is popular for its beautiful nature and exquisite wildlife. Among the mystical clouds, there are several waterfalls and walking trails in the forest./Wiki Commons

5 / 9

Dominica, which is known as the Caribbean's Nature Island, is almost completely covered in rainforest. Dominica Forest is among the prettiest forests in the world. It also features some incredibly rare flora and fauna and has pleasant weather all year/.Facebook

6 / 9

The Great Bear Rainforest in Canada is famous for its mossy waterfalls, a large stretch of ancient cedar trees, and Spirit Bears, a rare and unusual cream-coloured Kermode bear found in the region. It is one of the most spectacular jungles in the world and has beautiful dark forests./YouTube

7 / 9

The Bako National Park is located in Malaysia and is famous for its abundant species of animals, water, various forest streams, and a panoramic view of the rocky coastline./YouTube

8 / 9

The forest is home to the highest concentration of monkeys and is famous for its lush green jungles and tropical wildlife. It is also known for its gorilla tracking opportunities./Wiki Commons

9 / 9

It is the most magnificent national forest in Sumatra, Harapan near Jambi, and is home to several of the world's most endangered wildlife, including the Sumatran tiger, orangutans, Asian elephants, Malayan sun bears, and Cloud leopards./Wiki Commons