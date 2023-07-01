Van Mahotsava Day: World's most beautiful forests

SUMMARY Forests and trees are essential to the lives of people and animals. They play a crucial role in maintaining he ecological balance and providing oxygens to human beings.

1 / 9

Daintree Rainforest is located in Northern Queensland in Australia and is one of the most significant ecosystems in the world. The rainforest is home to a diverse range of exotic flora and fauna, including Bennett's rare sand cats and kangaroos. The whole landscape also includes a rainforest, white sand beaches, and coral reefs. According to reports, it was designated as a heritage site by UNESCO in 1988 and offers walking paths, camping sites, and lodging facilities/ Wiki Commons

2 / 9

The Amazon rainforest is one of the most beautiful and environmentally diverse forests on the planet. The rainforest encompasses around nine countries including, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Peru, Venezuela, and the Republic of Suriname. According to reports, the forest is home to one in every ten known animal species./Wiki Commons