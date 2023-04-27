Top 8 tourist landmarks you must visit in Abu Dhabi this summer

SUMMARY Abu Dhabi offers something for everyone and is one of the top family‑friendly destinations in the world. Here is a round-up of the top things to do and see for travellers seeking their next family adventure in the bustling capital of the UAE.

1 / 9

One favourite destination for Indian travellers in the summer is the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Although most people associate UAE with Dubai, there is one Emirate in the UAE that is a preferred destination for travellers from across the world. With its grandeur landmarks and iconic tourist attractions, capital Abu Dhabi has become a hub for discerning travellers, who are looking to have some family fun. In case you're planning to visit the UAE this summert, then you must check out these highly attractive tourist spots for a memorable vacation. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 9

No 1. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi | If thrills are what you're after, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is the answer. Located on Yas Island, just 30 minutes from the city, and open 365 days a year, the world's first Ferrari-branded theme park is ideal for all Ferrari fans and those with a need for speed. The park is home to the Formula Rossa, the world's fastest roller-coaster, which takes thrill-seekers from 0 to 240km/h in 4.9 seconds, while soaring to heights of 52 metres. The theme park features more than 20 other exhilarating and educational rides and attractions. Take on the 60-Minute Roof Walk Experience to explore the iconic Ferrari World Abu Dhabi red roof and get up close to the largest Ferrari logo in the world. (Image: Department of Culture and Tourism- Abu Dhabi)

3 / 9

No 2. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque | The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is one of the world's largest and was the vision of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan - the Founding Father of the UAE. He envisaged the creation of a welcoming and cultural haven that inspires people from all backgrounds. The grand structure was designed and built by skilled teams from all over the world, including 1,300 Iranian artisans who hand-knotted the main prayer hall's carpet - the world's largest. (Department of Culture and Tourism- Abu Dhabi)

4 / 9

No 3. Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi | The World's biggest indoor theme park – Warner Bros is situated in the heart of Abu Dhabi bringing some of the best experience for the visitors. The theme park brings all the legendary cartoon character into life – meeting Batman or catching up with Superman or to wandering around with Wonder Woman, Warner Bros all within an impressive 1.65-million-square-foot theme park boasting 29 state-of-the-art rides, interactive family-friendly attractions, upbeat live entertainment, a range of dining options to suit all tastes, and exclusive shopping outlets. (Image: Department of Culture and Tourism- Abu Dhabi)

5 / 9

No 4. Louvre Abu Dhabi | The iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi is the first universal museum in the Arab World, translating and fostering the spirit of openness between cultures. As one of the premier cultural institutions located in the heart of the Saadiyat Cultural District on Saadiyat Island, this art-lovers’ dream displays works of historical, cultural, and sociological significance, from ancient times to the contemporary era. (Image: Department of Culture and Tourism- Abu Dhabi)

6 / 9

No 5. Sea World | The next-generation Marine Life Theme Park will open on 23 May 2023 and will feature eight unique and immersive realms. Setting a new standard of excellence in zoological care, animal habitats within each realm have been designed by leading animal care specialists, scientists and engineers, using cutting-edge technologies and a welfare-focused approach to emulate natural environments, providing an immersive experience not only for the animals but also for guests. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will deliver engaging, and immersive family-friendly experiences through eight of its uniquely themed realms, featuring up-close animal encounters, exciting rides, inspiring entertainment, as well as unmatched dining and shopping experiences. (Image: Department of Culture and Tourism- Abu Dhabi)

7 / 9

No 6. Jubail Mangrove Park | The perfect place to discover, explore and learn about the native species of Abu Dhabi and spotting an array of wildlife from turtles to herons. This jewel in Abu Dhabi’s crown is home to meandering boardwalks allowing you to wander through the mangroves. This is a family friendly park enhancing importance of nature and understanding the importance of ecological function of the city’s mangroves habitat, which not only support biodiversity and protect the Abu Dhabi coastline but also help prevent climate change by sucking up carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases and trapping them in their flooded soils for millennia. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 9

No 7. The Empty Quarter | The magical Rub’ al Khali (Empty Quarter) offers the same serene silence that it did when Thesiger explored it with his Emirati and Omani companions in the 1940s, its fine golden and red sands shifting with the winds to form dunes hundreds of feet high and visible as far as the eye can see. Beautiful by day or starry night, this ever-changing expanse of desert boasts one of the world’s most luxurious hotels: the magnificent Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara. (Image: Department of Culture and Tourism- Abu Dhabi)

9 / 9

No 8. Emirates Park Zoo | One of the most exciting educational places in the UAE which is now a home to various animal species, including an ever-growing list of attractions and fun activities such as animal feeding, animal shows, ziplining and climb and car adventures. The zoo was built on the premise that every guest will be able to appreciate nature all over again, after encountering new discoveries, unique experiences, and unforgettable memories, including interacting with its many farm and wild animals. Guests can also enjoy VIP experiences like breakfast with birds, breakfast with giraffes, lunch with a leopard, a crocodile experience and dinner with elephants. (Image: Department of Culture and Tourism- Abu Dhabi)