SUMMARY Kerala has something to offer for everyone, and it is the perfect destination for people who want to explore nature without spending too much money. These are some of the best places you can visit this summer in Kerala on a budget.

1 / 8

Kerala is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and diverse states in India. The state is blessed with natural beauty comprising of pristine beaches, serene backwaters, luscious forests, and rich cultural heritage. If you are planning to visit Kerala this summer, here's a list of the best places that you can visit without burning a hole in your pocket.. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 8

No 1. Alleppey Backwaters: One of the best things to do in Kerala is to take a boat ride on the Alleppey backwaters. You can either hire a houseboat or take a ferry ride. The backwaters are serene and peaceful, and you can witness the beauty of the village life from close quarters. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 8

No 2. Munnar: Munnar is a popular hill station in Kerala that is known for its sprawling tea gardens, picturesque landscapes, and cascading waterfalls. The natural beauty of Munnar is unparalleled, and it is an absolute delight for nature lovers. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 8

3. Kovalam Beach: Kovalam Beach is one of the most popular destinations in Kerala, and it is a must-visit if you are visiting the state. The beach is stunningly beautiful, and the water is crystal clear. You can enjoy a lovely day out, sunbathing, and swimming. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 8

4. Wayanad: Wayanad is situated in the Western Ghats, and it is a paradise for adventure lovers. The place is known for its trekking trails, wildlife sanctuaries, and scenic beauty. You can also explore the caves and waterfalls that are spread across Wayanad.

6 / 8

5. Varkala Beach: Varkala Beach is a popular tourist destination in Kerala that is known for its pristine beauty and serene ambiance. The beach is surrounded by cliffs, and you can witness a beautiful sunset here. You can also indulge in water sports like surfing, paragliding, and parasailing. (Image: Shutterstock)

7 / 8

6. Fort Kochi: Fort Kochi is a small town located in Kochi, and it is steeped in history and culture. The place is perfect for history buffs who want to witness the Portuguese, Dutch, and British influence in Kerala. You can visit the various churches, temples, and museums that are located in Fort Kochi. (Image: Reuters)

8 / 8

7. Bekal Fort: Bekal Fort is located at the northernmost end of Kerala, and it is a magnificent piece of architecture. The fort is surrounded by lush greenery, and it overlooks the Arabian Sea. You can enjoy a lovely picnic here and bask in the beauty of nature. (Image: Shutterstock)