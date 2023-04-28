English
Holiday in Kerala on a budget: Best places to visit during summer vacation

Holiday in Kerala on a budget: Best places to visit during summer vacation

By Sanhita Baruah  Apr 28, 2023 12:42:50 PM IST (Updated)

Kerala has something to offer for everyone, and it is the perfect destination for people who want to explore nature without spending too much money. These are some of the best places you can visit this summer in Kerala on a budget.

No 9 | Kerala | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 8,804,000. (Image: Reuters)
Kerala is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and diverse states in India. The state is blessed with natural beauty comprising of pristine beaches, serene backwaters, luscious forests, and rich cultural heritage. If you are planning to visit Kerala this summer, here's a list of the best places that you can visit without burning a hole in your pocket.. (Image: Reuters)

No 1. Alleppey Backwaters: One of the best things to do in Kerala is to take a boat ride on the Alleppey backwaters. You can either hire a houseboat or take a ferry ride. The backwaters are serene and peaceful, and you can witness the beauty of the village life from close quarters. (Image: Shutterstock)

