Top 10 most expensive hotels in the world: Will you pay Rs 1.3 crore to spend a night here?

In case you're planning to take that ultimate dream-like, ultra-luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime vacation, all you need to do is ensure that your bank account is overflowing with cash. Well, at least if you'll be staying at any of these most expensive hotels in the world, then you'd probably have to shell out as much for a night, where you could instead buy a decent home. Yes you read that right. Let's take a look at the most expensive hotels in the world and how much it'll cost you per night. Information sourced from a survey undertaken by Merchant Cash Advance. Believe it or not, the most expensive hotel costs Rs 1.3 crore per night. (Image: Shutterstock)