Top 10 most expensive hotels in the world: Will you pay Rs 1.3 crore to spend a night here?

[caption id="attachment_13387292" align="alignnone" width="1280"] In case you're planning to take that ultimate dream-like, ultra-luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime vacation, all you need to do is ensure that your bank account is overflowing with cash. Well, at least if you'll be staying at any of these most expensive hotels in the world, then you'd probably have to shell out as much for a night, where you could instead buy a decent home. Yes you read that right. Let's take a look at the most expensive hotels in the world and how much it'll cost you per night. Information sourced from a survey undertaken by Merchant Cash Advance. Believe it or not, the most expensive hotel costs Rs 1.3 crore per night. (Image: Shutterstock)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13387352" align="alignnone" width="1280"] No 10 | The Plaza, New York, US | Price per night: $40,000 (Image: Shutterstock)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13387242" align="alignnone" width="1280"] No 9 | The Hilltop Villa, Fiji | Price per night: $45,000 (Image: Shutterstock)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13387342" align="alignnone" width="1280"] No 8 | The Muraka Suite – The Conrad, Maldives | Price per night: $50,000 (Image: Conrad Hotels)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13387272" align="alignnone" width="1280"] No 7 | Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez, Cannes, France | Price per night: $53,000 (Image: Shutterstock)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13387252" align="alignnone" width="1280"] No 6 | Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas, US | Price per night: $60,000 (Image: Four Seasons)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13387302" align="alignnone" width="1280"] No 5 | Laucala Island Resort Hilltop Estate, Fiji | Price per night: $61,142 (Image: Como Laucala)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13387332" align="alignnone" width="1280"] No 4 | The Mark Penthouse – The Mark Hotel, Manhattan, New York City, US | Price per night: $75,000.00 (Image: The Mark Hotels)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13387282" align="alignnone" width="1280"] No 3 | Hotel President Wilson Royal Penthouse Suite, Geneve, Switzerland | Price per night: $80,000 (Image: Hotel President Wilson Royal)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13387322" align="alignnone" width="980"] No 2 | Palms Casino Resort Empathy Suite, Las Vegas, Nevada, US | Price per night: $100,000 (Image: Palms Casino)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13387312" align="alignnone" width="1280"] No 1 | Lover's Deep Luxury Submarine, St Lucia | Price per night: $175,000 (Image: Olivers Travels)[/caption]