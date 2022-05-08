Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

Top 10 most expensive hotels in the world: Will you pay Rs 1.3 crore to spend a night here?

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Top 10 most expensive hotels in the world: Will you pay Rs 1.3 crore to spend a night here?

Here's a look at the most expensive hotels in the world and how much they cost per night. Believe it or not, the most expensive hotel costs Rs 1.3 crore per night.

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More