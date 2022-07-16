A look at 10 of TIME magazine's 50 World’s Greatest Places in 2022



1 / 10 Marseilles | The second largest city in France, Marseilles is fast becoming one of southern Europe’s leading cultural destinations, with the June opening of the Cosquer Méditerranée. The attraction houses a full-scale replica of the famous Grotte Cosquer, a cave in the city’s scenic Calanques National Park that prehistoric people etched with artwork before it was eventually submerged underwater. The city is also one of the 10 stages of the “In the Footsteps of Mary Magdalene” hiking trail, a new 222-km-long route that retraces the biblical journey of Mary Magdalene through Provence. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Thessaloniki | The second most populous metropolis in Greece, Thessaloniki has long attracted foodies, so it came as no surprise that it recently became the first Greek city to be added to the UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy network. The city’s largest market is housed in a basilica-­style building and has been serving shoppers since 1925. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 Istanbul | Turkey’s most magical city, Istanbul, is experiencing a renaissance of its own. Galataport, the result of a USD 1.7 billion harborside development in Istanbul’s historic Karakoy neighbourhood, is home to the world’s first underground cruise terminal, where passenger services are tucked below a waterfront promenade, with shops and restaurants. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Ilulissat | Tourism and sustainability have historically had a difficult relationship. Greenland is looking to change that with a new attraction that focuses on this delicate balance, exploring the impacts of climate change. The Ilulissat Icefjord Center opened last year and overlooks a remote UNESCO-protected wilderness on the stunning west coast of Greenland near Disko Bay, located 155 miles north of the Arctic Circle. Designed by the Danish architect Dorte Mandrup, the twisted structure mimics the flight of a snow owl, representing the fragility of the surrounding fjords and landscapes. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 10 Jamaica | This year is the 60th anniversary of Jamaica’s independence from the UK, and the country is marking the occasion with a year of cultural events, highlighting its history, food, music, and community. A mammoth weeklong celebration will bring the Independence Day festivities to their peak in August, including a parade, emancipation vigils, and the World Reggae Dance finals. Shenseea, who recently collaborated on the track “Lick” with Megan Thee Stallion, headlines the Reggae Sumfest. Two couples-only Ocho Rios resorts, Sandals Dunn’s River and Sandals Royal Dunn’s River, are designed to highlight the local landscape while introducing new luxury features like the island’s Beachfront SkyPool Suites. Beaches Runaway Bay, located between Ocho Rios and Montego Bay, caters to sporty guests with golf, skateboarding, and a climbable tree house. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 10 Fremantle | After nearly 700 days of pandemic shutdown, the Australian port city of Fremantle is bustling with food and drink openings. The reimagined city center, Walyalup Koort, is part of a USD 270 million renewal project—the largest of its kind in the area’s history. The Old Courthouse, dating back to 1899, has transformed into a lively bar where visitors can sip one of 18 single-malt whiskeys in the original witness box. Farther down the Swan River is Jetty, which boasts a Mediterranean-inspired menu and waterside views to soak in Western Australia’s famed sunsets. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 Toronto | The capital of Ontario, Toronto is a multi­dimensional, forward-­thinking, diverse city which is experiencing a growth spurt, thanks to a slate of new hotel openings, including W Toronto. Toronto is a city begging to be discovered and appreciated. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 Kigali Rwanda | Described as the friendliest African city, the Rwandan capital of Kigali is pushing toward a green future, especially for its growing tourism trade. GuraRide, the new Rwandan bike-sharing app, provides easy, affordable access to scooters, road bikes, and e-bikes, with docks peppered throughout the city. Newly created car-free zones, the most recent launched in Gisimenti, let residents and visitors take back city streets on weekends. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Riviera Nayarit | With almost 200 miles of pristine coastline fringed by the emerald forests of the Sierra Madre and the Pacific Ocean, Riviera Nayarit offers the coast’s most unspoiled tropical beauty. A host of luxury hotels are enticing travellers to experience this under-the-radar region. Besides the 23 beach towns to explore in the area, the most anticipated attraction is Islas Marías Biosphere Reserve, four islands off the coast of Nayarit that once housed a prison, which have been transformed into a UNESCO protected area set to open this summer. (Image: Shutterstock)