A look at 10 of TIME magzine's 50 World’s Greatest Places in 2022

Time magazine has come out with the 50 World's Greatest Places 2022. The range of places included in this list is from the Galápagos Islands to the International Space Station. Two Indian places Ahemdabad in Gujarat and the southern state of Kerala also find themselves on the list. To compile this list of the World’s Greatest Places, the top spots to visit this year, TIME solicited nominations of places from our international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences. Here are the 10 greatest places out of 50 according to Time.