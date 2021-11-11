Thinking about a family trip? Here's a look at the best cruise lines for families



1 / 6 The cruise ship industry, which was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, is slowly making a comeback with the rejuvenation of the tourism sector. With thousands of families looking for an ideal getaway after months of lockdown, families are now flocking in large numbers to cruise ship tours. US News ranked the best family cruises taking into consideration various factors including health ratings, reputation among experts, approval among families among others. Here are the top five cruise lines on the list. (Image: AP)



2 / 6 5# MSC Cruises: The Geneva-based cruise line allows minor members of the family to stay along with their parents under their “Children Cruise Free" package. MSC ships feature kids and teen clubs with activities like LEGO games, dance classes and sports tournaments in addition to facilities such as pools and bowling alleys that the entire family can enjoy together. (Image: AP)



3 / 6 4# Norwegian Cruise Line: The US cruise Line based in Miami, stands out for its colourful ships that can make children already feel at home. From relaxing spas and casinos for adults to supervised youth programs for the younger ones, the cruise line has everything prepared for an enjoyable family trip. (Image: Company website)



4 / 6 3# Carnival Cruise Line: Another US company to make it to the list is the Florida based Carnival Cruise Line. Not only does it offer budget-friendly fares but the ships come with facilities such as water parks, basketball courts, spas and casinos among others. (Image: AP)



5 / 6 2# Royal Caribbean International: The Miami based global cruise holding company offers amenities and a variety of sailings that cater to people of all ages. From educational programs to rock climbing facilities and all the way to evening shows, bars and lounges the ships satisfy all age groups. (Image: Reuters)