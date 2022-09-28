These 10 Indian monuments were most visited by domestic visitors

SUMMARY The Taj Mahal in Agra was the most visited centrally-protected ticketed monument in India for domestic visitors in 2021-22, said a new report by the tourism ministry. The UNESCO world heritage site ranked first, recording a footfall of 3.29 million visitors or 12.65 percent of the total footfall in 2021-22 for domestic visitors, the ‘India Tourism Statistics 2022’ report released by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on World Tourism Day on September 27, revealed. Here’s a look at the top 10 most popular centrally protected ticketed monuments for domestic visitors in 2021-22.

Taj Mahal | The Mughal-era mausoleum had 3,294,611 domestic visitors during the period. (Image: Shutterstock)

Red Fort | The UNESCO-recognised site saw 1,323,501 visitors and clocked 5.08 percent of the total footfall in 2021-22. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Qutub Minar | Built in the early 13th century in Delhi, the red sandstone tower of Qutub Minar attracted 1,157,664 visitors during the year. It saw 4.44 percent of the total footfall in 2021-22 for domestic visitors. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Group of Monuments, Mamallapuram | Although the Group of Monuments, Mamallapuram, was the most visited site among foreign tourists, only 1,142,150 domestic tourists visited the heritage site. It made 4.38 percent of the total footfall. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Agra Fort | The historic fort in Agra, which remained the main residence of the emperors of the Mughal Dynasty till 1638, was visited by 1,027,462 domestic tourists in 2021-22. It covered only 3.94 percent of the total footfall during the period. (Image: Shutterstock)

Golconda Fort | Golconda Fort is one of the magnificent fortress complexes in the country, situated in Hyderabad. Once the principal capital of the Qutub Shahi kings, the monument was visited by 946,972 domestic tourists or 3.64 percent of the total footfall in 2021-22. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Sun Temple, Konark | UNESCO declared the Sun Temple in Odisha a World Heritage Site in 1984. In 2021-22, the temple dedicated to the Sun God was visited by 672,891 domestic tourists or 2.58 percent of the total footfall. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Upper Fort, Aguada | The ASI-protected Portuguese fort in Goa was visited by 656,756 domestic visitors. The site clocked 2.52 percent of the total footfall during 2021-22. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Chittorgarh Fort | Chittorgarh Fort ranked ninth among the most popular centrally protected ticketed monuments for domestic visitors in 2021-22. It was visited by 590,389 tourists or 2.27 percent of the total footfall during the period. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Shaniwarwada | This monument in Pune recorded a footfall of 516,448 visitors or 1.98 percent of the total footfall in 2021-22 for domestic visitors. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)