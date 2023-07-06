Sun tourism: This latest trend is taking vacationers higher up the mountains

SUMMARY The latest trend in travel is sun tourism, where opertors are attracting vacationers to go higher up the mountains to enjoy the sunrise amid snow capped mountains. They can now avoid the constant drizzle and freezing temperatures down low.

1 / 7

Vacations in the sun are all the rage these days among those who want to get away from the hstle and bustle of city life. It's a wonderful way to unwind and tourists looking forward tpo soak in the sun's relaxing effects while engaging in exciting activities. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 7

Himachal Pradesh is becoming more popular as a sun tourism destination since the state enjoys warmer winters compared to the northern plains, where the weather is often cloudy. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 7

Those in the hotel sector aren't complaining as since guests are increasingly asking for rooms facing east or west, where they can see the sun rise or set from the balconies. The stunning panoramas of snow-capped mountains are an additional bonus. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 7

Old timers will tell you that the winters in Shimla and the surrounding regions aren't quite as bad as they used to be in the 1970s or 80s. Even though scientists believe that the overall warming trend should not have an effect on local weather on such short-time scales, this has left residents worried, with most wondering if the rise in minimum temperatures in recent years during winters is a result of global warming. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 7

A hotel employee's revelation concerning the current trend in tourism was that most guests now prefer the sun over the winter. Gulaba, which is located about 20 kilometers from Manali, is covered with snow, and a large number of tourists arrive every day to engage in adventure sports like skiing and riding snow scooters. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 7

In addition, the meteorological office in Shimla has reported that the previous few days have been sunny in a number of famous tourist sites, including Kasauli, Shimla, Dharamshala, Narkanda, Palampur, Manali, Chamba, and Dalhousie. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 7

Those in the tourism business are now attracting more visitors as they can now avoid the constant drizzle and freezing temperatures down low by opting for the hills as the hills remain bright and pleasant. (Image: Reuters)