Sun tourism: This latest trend is taking vacationers higher up the mountains

Sun tourism: This latest trend is taking vacationers higher up the mountains

Sun tourism: This latest trend is taking vacationers higher up the mountains
By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  Jul 6, 2023

SUMMARY

The latest trend in travel is sun tourism, where opertors are attracting vacationers to go higher up the mountains to enjoy the sunrise amid snow capped mountains. They can now avoid the constant drizzle and freezing temperatures down low.

Vacations in the sun are all the rage these days among those who want to get away from the hstle and bustle of city life. It's a wonderful way to unwind and tourists looking forward tpo soak in the sun's relaxing effects while engaging in exciting activities. (Image: Reuters)

Himachal Pradesh is becoming more popular as a sun tourism destination since the state enjoys warmer winters compared to the northern plains, where the weather is often cloudy. (Image: Reuters)

X