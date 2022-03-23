Stunning photos of Asia's largest Tulip garden; Jammu and Kashmir puts up spectacular show



1 / 10 Asia's largest tulip garden overlooking the famous Dal lake opened to the public on March 23. This year, the garden houses 1.5 million tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, and muscaris. Check stunning photos of the mesmerising garden here. (Image: PTI)



2 / 10 The flowers include 68 varieties of tulip, garden in-charge Inam Rehman Sofi said. He added that visitors will be able to see six new varieties of tulips this year. "The garden pre-pones our tourist season," Sofi said. (Image: PTI)



3 / 10 The average lifespan of tulip flowers is three to four weeks. Last year, 2.25 lakh people visited Asia's largest tulip garden, most of which were from outside the Union Territory. (Image: PTI)



4 / 10 The Tourism Department of Jammu and Kashmir has made provisions for online ticket sales to avoid a rush at ticket counters. The garden is spread over 30 hectares in the foothills of the snow-clad Zabarwan range. (Image: PTI)



5 / 10 The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden was opened in 2008 by Ghulam Nabi Azad, then CM of the erstwhile J&K state. The idea was to advance the tourism season in the valley by two months. (Image: PTI)



6 / 10 Apart from the tulip garden, visitors this year can enjoy rides in illuminated shikaras at Dal as part of the government’s Spring Festival 2022. (Image: J&K Tourism)



7 / 10 Tourists can also enjoy folk music, a variety of Kashmiri teas, and local loaves of bread at the fest. (Image: J&K Tourism)



8 / 10 The tourism department inaugurated the spring festival at Zabarwan Park on March 21. (Image: J&K Tourism)



9 / 10 People have also been enjoying the beauty of almond blossoms in various parts of Kashmir as part of the spring festival. (Image: J&K Tourism)