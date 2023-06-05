Top 10 best luxury hotels in the world: An Indian Palace takes No 1 spot

SUMMARY Tripadvisor recently announced the winners of its 2023 Travellers' Choice Best Hotel Awards. The online travel agency analysed 12 months of review data from real travellers covering over 1.5 million hotels. Here's a look at the Top 10 Best Hotels in the World.

Tripadvisor recently announced the winners of its 2023 Travellers' Choice Best Hotel Awards. This was the 21st edition of the awards aligned with the summer travel season to inspire those who wish to live in ultra-luxury while holidaying around the world. The online travel agency analysed 12 months of review data from real travellers covering over 1.5 million hotels. Here's a look at the Top 10 Best Hotels in the World, according to the Tripadvisor awards. (Image: Taj Hotels)

No 10: Padma Resort Ubud – Puhu, Indonesia | This 149-room ultra-luxury resort is in the unspoiled river valley that overlooks the Payangan forests. Ubud is a celebrated capital of arts and culture in Ubud. The resort features all the five-star amenities and facilities one can expect. But the most enchanting feature of the resort is the stunning views from every room and suite and the infinity swimming pool with world-class signature dining. (Image: Padma Resort Ubud – Puhu, Indonesia)

No 9: Ikos Andalusia – Estepona, Spain | Settled on the shores of the Spanish Mediterranean, Ikos Andalusia offers a world of experiences for guests of all ages. From beach days and mountain biking trails to spa days and on-the-water adventures, it's all included with Ikos. (Image: Ikos Andalusia – Estepona, Spain)

No 8: Ikos Dassia – Dassia, Greece | This new 5-star resort is spread across 25 acres and is built on a luxurious, contemporary Mediterranean style. It is located on the beachfront setting of Dassia Beach, on Corfu Island. The resort includes 411 spacious rooms and suites, two main buildings with bedrooms and the resort's main facilities as well as low-rise bungalow-style rooms, eight restaurants, 10 Bars and two 2 spas. (Image: Ikos Dassia – Dassia, Greece)

No 7: Romance Istanbul Hotel – Istanbul, Turkey | Located in the historical centre of Istanbul close to the Grand Bazaar, Romance Istanbul Hotel Boutique Class has 39 rooms, elegantly furnished and harmonized with modern life amenities with a traditional Ottoman touch. With its luxuriously inspiring design and landmark old city location, steeped in the history of its surroundings, Romance Istanbul Hotel welcomes guests with exceptionally designed rooms and world-renowned Turkish hospitality. It is located within walking distance of the Hagia Sophia, Topkapi Palace and Blue Mosque (Image: Romance Istanbul Hotel – Istanbul)

No 6: JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai – Dubai, UAE | Located in the city's lively downtown district with modern luxury and award-winning service, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai soars above Sheikh Zayed Road. It consists of two towers with 1,608 rooms that provide guests with awe-inspiring views of the water and Dubai cityscape. (Image: JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai)

No 5: The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong – Hong Kong, China | This is the highest hotel in the world, located in the heart of Kowloon, 10 minutes from the Central business district of Hong Kong Island. The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong occupies from 102/F - 118/F of the International Commerce Centre. All of the rooms and suites are with spectacular views of Hong Kong's skyline. The six dining venues at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong offer Michelin-star dining experience in Hong Kong. (Image: The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong)

No 4: Shangri-La The Shard, London – London, United Kingdom | Shangri-La The Shard, London – London, United Kingdom | This hotel offers an unparalleled connection with London. Starting on level 34 – a soaring 125 metres high – the hotel occupies 18 floors of The Shard, an architectural icon and Western Europe's tallest building. Shangri-La The Shard, London has 202 rooms and suites, 3 signature dining venues and the city's highest hotel infinity pool. (Image: Shangri-La The Shard, London)

No 3: Hotel Colline de France – Gramado, Brazil | Drawing inspiration from France's culture, gastronomy and haute couture, which is one of the most romantic destinations, this ultra-luxury hotel is tastefully designed to enchant guests and allow them to experience an unforgettable trip to France through a unique stay in this little piece of Europe in Brazil, Gramado. The Hotel will transport you to the time of the French Empire, providing an experience of luxury and sophistication worthy of royalty. The Hotel Colline de France sought inspiration from its architecture to the small details in this charming country to enchant and provide its guests with a trip to this place that is synonymous with sophistication through an unforgettable stay in this little piece of Europe in Brazil, Gramado. (Image: Hotel Colline de France)

No 2: Ozen Reserve Bolifushi – Bolifushi Island, Maldives | This 5-star ultra-luxury resort has 90 individually furnished rooms and boasts comforts such as 24-hour room service and private pools, in addition to thoughtful touches, such as premium bedding and pillow menus. An outdoor and children’s pool, with free cabanas, sun loungers and pool umbrellas, barbecues and 24-hour front desk concierge services. Luxury comes alive at Ozen Reserve Bolifushi, which is surrounded by a gorgeous natural reef and turquoise waters, the private island resort exudes elegance, style, and timeless sophistication. (Image: Ozen Reserve Bolifushi)

No 1: Rambagh Palace – Jaipur, India | Originally built in 1835, Rambagh Palace has witnessed many royal transitions — from being the residence of the Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II and his queen, Maharani Gayatri Devi. Rambagh Palace is Taj's crown that offers 78 stunningly restored grand luxury rooms and suites in Jaipur which were the chambers of the former Maharaja. The palace retains its elaborate splendour, extravagantly decorated with hand-carved marble ‘jalis’ or latticework, sandstone balustrades, cupolas and ‘chattris’ or cenotaphs, and elaborate Mughal Gardens. Within this most glorious of palaces showcasing the best of Rajasthan’s royal heritage, you also experience the best fine-dining restaurants in Jaipur. Enjoy a royal Indian feast at Suvarna Mahal, the former palace ballroom built in the 18th-century French style with huge crystal chandeliers. (Image: Taj Hotels)