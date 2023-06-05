Top 10 best luxury hotels in the world: An Indian Palace takes No 1 spot

SUMMARY Tripadvisor recently announced the winners of its 2023 Travellers' Choice Best Hotel Awards. The online travel agency analysed 12 months of review data from real travellers covering over 1.5 million hotels. Here's a look at the Top 10 Best Hotels in the World.

Tripadvisor recently announced the winners of its 2023 Travellers' Choice Best Hotel Awards. This was the 21st edition of the awards aligned with the summer travel season to inspire those who wish to live in ultra-luxury while holidaying around the world. The online travel agency analysed 12 months of review data from real travellers covering over 1.5 million hotels. Here's a look at the Top 10 Best Hotels in the World, according to the Tripadvisor awards. (Image: Taj Hotels)

No 10: Padma Resort Ubud – Puhu, Indonesia | This 149-room ultra-luxury resort is in the unspoiled river valley that overlooks the Payangan forests. Ubud is a celebrated capital of arts and culture in Ubud. The resort features all the five-star amenities and facilities one can expect. But the most enchanting feature of the resort is the stunning views from every room and suite and the infinity swimming pool with world-class signature dining. (Image: Padma Resort Ubud – Puhu, Indonesia)