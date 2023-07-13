3 of top 10 favourite Hotel Brands of 2023 are Indian: Guess which takes top spot?

SUMMARY Travel and Leisure magazine released its annual survey of the Favourite hotel brands of 2023. The best thing about the survey is that there are three Indian Hotel chains in the top 10 list. Check out the top-10 favourite hotel brands in the world.

Travel and Leisure, a top media brand, released its annual "World's Best Awards" survey for 2023. The magazine asked its readers to weigh in on their travel experiences around the globe and share their opinion on the top resorts, hotels, cruise ships, spas, airlines and more. While over 1,60,000 readers completed the survey. Over 6,85,000 votes were cast across 8,500 properties in the world. As travel picks up after the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the survey’s criteria, here's a look at the 10 favourite Hotel Brands in the world. The best thing about this survey being there are three Indian Hotel chains in the top 10 list. (Image: Reuters)

The hotel brands were specifically rated on the criteria of their location, rooms and facilities, food, service and value. The respondents were given the rating options such as excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final score by Leisure and Travel is the average of the responses. Let's take a look at the top-10 list. (Image: Reuters)

No 1. Capella Hotels & Resorts | Reader Score: 99.13 | Capella Hotel Group has its presence in exotic destinations such Maldives, Bali, Australia, Singapore and seeks to create experiences that inspire and delight guests. (Image: Reuters)

No 2. Raffles Hotels & Resorts | Reader Score: 98.59 | The Singaporean chain of luxury hotels which has its presence across the world, is known for its properties in countries like the UAE, Seychelles, India Cambodia etc. Since 2015, Raffles is part of Accor SA, a French multinational hospitality company that owns, manages and franchises hotels, resorts and vacation properties. (Image: Reuters)

No 3. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts | Reader Score: 98.25 | The Leela brand has been voted as the third favourite hotel brand in travel+leisure world's best awards survey 2023. The Leela Palace Udaipur featured in 100 best hotels in the world and in 5 favourite resorts in India. The leela Palace New Delhi is included in the three best city hotels in India and in 15 best city hotels in Asia. (Image: Reuters)

No 4. Bunkhouse Group | Reader Score: 97.96 | Bunkhouse Group is an Austin, Texas based hospitality group founded in 2006 by Texan hotelier Liz Lambert. Bunkhouse has six hotels. It owns and operates as a hotel. The Company offers accommodation, events, clothing shops, and beverages like coffee. Bunkhouse serves customers in the United States. (Image: Reuters)

No 5. Oberoi Hotels & Resorts| Reader Score: 97.84 | The Oberoi Group currently manages 32 hotels apart from 10 five-star properties under the Trident Hotels brand. Oberoi Group has its head office in New Delhi and operates two river cruise ships in 7 countries, primarily under its Oberoi Hotels & Resorts and Trident brands. (Image: Reuters)

No 6. Standard Hotels | Reader Score: 97.54 | With its boutique hotels in New York City, Miami, London, Maldives, Ibiza, and Hua Hin, Thailand. Standard Hotels has been a favourite among the elite travellers. (Image: Reuters)

No 7. Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas | Reader Score: 96.82 | Given its aggressive development plans, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas looks to triple its portfolio over the next five years with resort, hotel and spa openings underway in Austria, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Egypt, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Nicaragua, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and United States. (Image: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas)

No 8. One & Only Resorts | Reader Score: 96.81 | One&Only has 12 properties in 10 countries under its portfolio. Dubai and Rwanda are the only two places that have the privilege of hosting two One&Only properties. It is one of the most expensive hotel brands in the entire world and its exotic locations are focused on offering an off-the-beaten-path retreat in pure luxury at some of the world’s most mystical locations. (Image: Reuters)

No 9. Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris | With over 100 hotels in 62 destinations, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris has one of the largest and finest collection of hotels in Asia. Rambagh Palace, that comes under Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris, was voted the world's most luxurious hotels in 2023. Rambagh Palace is Taj's crown that offers 78 stunningly restored grand luxury rooms and suites in Jaipur which were the chambers of the former Maharaja. (Image: Reuters)

No 10. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts | Reader Score: 96.03 | Taking the 10th spot is Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, an international luxury hotel and resort company that operates 28 hotels in 16 countries. It is currently owned by Hong Kong-based Rosewood Hotel Group. It was founded in Dallas, Texas, in 1979 by Caroline Rose Hunt, the daughter of oil tycoon HL Hunt. (Image: Reuters)