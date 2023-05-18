Puri, Cuttack railway stations to get new look, see photos of the grand modern structure

SUMMARY With an aim to provide a world-class experience to rail travelers, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations in Odisha on Thursday. The stations will be equipped with world-class amenities to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers. Check artist impression images of the grand structure.

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations in Odisha on Thursday.

The aim is to provide a world-class experience to rail travelers by equipping the stations with modern amenities.

This initiative seeks to boost tourism in the religious towns of Puri and Cuttack, both known for their pilgrimage sites.

Inspired by Odisha's temple architecture, the Puri Railway Station will undergo a revamp with an estimated completion time of 36 months.

With a budget of Rs 162 crore, the station is being equipped with world-class amenities, including environmental and waste management systems, aesthetic lighting, and comfortable waiting and retiring rooms.

The Puri Railway Station is being designed as a green building, adhering to gold and platinum standards. Its sustainable features enable it to withstand wind speeds of up to 250 mph, ensuring the safety and convenience of passengers.

The budget for the renovation of Cuttack Railway Station, designed through a public poll on Twitter, is set at Rs 303 crore. (Image: Sambit Patra Twitter)

The station will feature a range of amenities, including waiting rooms, dormitories, a food court, retiring rooms, lifts, escalators, and a dedicated baby feeding room. The design focuses on spaciousness, with a roof plaza and circulating area to accommodate the influx of travelers. (Image: Sambit Patra Twitter)

Distinct arrival and departure sections will streamline passenger flow, while an air concourse will offer all necessary amenities. Moreover, the station will be divyang-friendly, ensuring accessibility for all. (Image: Ashwini Vaishnaw Twitter)

In addition, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat Express, which will connect Puri and Howrah, passing through various districts in Odisha. (Image: Sambit Patra Twitter)