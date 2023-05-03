Picturesque nature walks you must try this summer in India

SUMMARY If you're planning to take a break this summer along with your family, do try and explore India's natural beauty and breathtaking landscapes via nature walks. Read on to find out where you could be greeted by majestic mountains and lush green forests,

India is a land with abundance of natural beauty and breathtaking landscapes. From the majestic mountains to the lush green forests, India has it all. And there's no better way to explore the country's natural wonders, than taking a nature walk? Here are some of India's best nature walk paths you shouldn't miss this summer. (Image: Reuters)

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand | This stunning valley is home to a variety of alpine flowers that bloom from June to September. Take a leisurely stroll through the valley and marvel at the vibrant colors of the flowers against the backdrop of the snow-capped Himalayas. (Image: Shutterstock)

Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh | If you're a wildlife enthusiast, a nature walk in Bandhavgarh National Park is a must. Spot tigers, leopards, and other animals as you explore the park's dense forests and grasslands. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary, Kerala | Located on the banks of Lake Vembanad, the Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary is a bird watcher's paradise. Take a serene walk through the sanctuary's mangrove forests and spot a variety of migratory and resident birds. (Image: Reuters)

Sandakphu, West Bengal | This picturesque trek takes you through the Singalila Ridge and offers stunning views of the Himalayan peaks. The trek is especially popular during the winter months when the snow-capped mountains look like a winter wonderland. (Image: Shutterstock)

Great Himalayan National Park, Himachal Pradesh | This UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna. Take a nature walk through the park's lush forests and spot animals like the snow leopard, Himalayan black bear, and musk deer. (Image: Shutterstock)

Mawphlang Sacred Grove, Meghalaya | This sacred grove is a unique ecosystem that has been preserved by the local Khasi tribe for centuries. Take a leisurely walk through the grove and marvel at the ancient trees and endemic species of plants and animals. (Image: Shutterstock)

Silent Valley National Park, Kerala | As the name suggests, this national park is a tranquil haven for nature lovers. Take a walk through the park's evergreen forests and spot animals like the lion-tailed macaque and the Nilgiri tahr.

Khangchendzonga National Park, Sikkim | This national park is home to the third-highest mountain peak in the world and a variety of flora and fauna. Take a nature walk through the park's rhododendron forests and spot animals like the red panda and the Himalayan tahr.