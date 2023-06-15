Uncovering extraordinary monsoon tourist hotspots in India

SUMMARY As we bid farewell, a world of untamed beauty and captivating experiences awaits in India's unusual monsoon hotspots. Embark on this extraordinary adventure, where rain-drenched landscapes and cultural vibrancy intertwine to create memories that will endure a lifetime. Unveil the secrets of the monsoon, and let the cascading rains wash away the ordinary, revealing the extraordinary that lies within.

Monsoon season in India is a spectacle of nature that brings life, vibrancy, and a refreshing change to the landscape. While many travellers are drawn to popular destinations during this season, there are some unusual monsoon hotspots across the country that offer a unique and enchanting experience. In this article, we will delve into some offbeat destinations where the monsoon unveils its captivating beauty. (Image: Reuters)

Rains in India can typically be enjoyed from June to mid-September, with varying intensity across different regions. Monsoon showers transform arid landscapes into a lush green paradise. Rivers swell, waterfalls cascade down hillsides, and the air is filled with a refreshing petrichor. The monsoon is an ideal time to explore India's rich biodiversity, as flora blooms, and wildlife thrives amid abundant greenery. Apart from popular destinations, there are several unusual monsoon hotspots that deserve attention. Here's a look at them. (Image: Reuters)

1. Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh | Nestled in the Eastern Ghats, Araku Valley is a hidden gem that flourishes during the monsoon. The valleys and hills come alive with a myriad of hues, as waterfalls cascade down their slopes. The mist-covered coffee plantations and lush orchards create a picturesque landscape. Don't miss the thrill of a train journey on the Araku Valley Railway, which offers breathtaking views of the verdant surroundings. (Image: Reuters)

2. Kerala Backwaters | The serene backwaters of Kerala undergo a captivating transformation during the monsoon. The emerald green canals and lush paddy fields seem even more vibrant, complemented by the rhythmic patter of raindrops. Cruise along the backwaters on a traditional houseboat, savoring the tranquility and indulging in authentic Kerala cuisine. Immerse yourself in the beauty of this unique ecosystem and witness nature's harmony. (Image: Reuters)

3. Nagarhole National Park, Karnataka | As the monsoon showers rejuvenate Nagarhole National Park, the forests burst with life, offering a thrilling wildlife experience. The verdant landscapes become a haven for various species, including tigers, elephants, and an array of birdlife. Embark on an exhilarating safari, witnessing animals in their natural habitat amidst the lush greenery. The symphony of raindrops and wildlife calls will leave you spellbound. (Image: Reuters)

Outdoor Activities | Thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts will find themselves in paradise amidst these monsoon wonders. Embark on a rain-soaked trek through the valleys of the Sahyadri Mountains, where misty trails lead to hidden forts and panoramic vistas. Brave the rapids of the Kali River in Dandeli as monsoon waters surge, creating an adrenaline-fueled rafting adventure. Marvel at the avian spectacle at Keoladeo National Park, where migratory birds seek refuge in the wetlands, creating a mesmerizing symphony of colors and calls. (Image: Reuters)

Accommodation and facilities | Revel in the cozy comfort of unique accommodations that blend seamlessly with their surroundings. Eco-resorts nestled within forests offer a front-row seat to nature's spectacle, allowing you to wake up to the soothing melody of raindrops on leaves. Homestays with warm, welcoming hosts provide an opportunity to immerse yourself in local culture and cuisine. Reliable transportation options, local guides, and well-developed infrastructure ensure your monsoon escapade is both convenient and unforgettable. (Image: Reuters)

Safety and Precautions | While the monsoon brings its own enchantment, it is important to remain mindful of safety precautions. Stay informed about weather conditions and heed local advice. Pack appropriate rain gear, sturdy footwear, and insect repellent to make the most of your outdoor escapades. Remember, embracing the monsoon's splendor also means respecting its power and unpredictability. (Image: PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)