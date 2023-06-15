Uncovering extraordinary monsoon tourist hotspots in India

SUMMARY As we bid farewell, a world of untamed beauty and captivating experiences awaits in India's unusual monsoon hotspots. Embark on this extraordinary adventure, where rain-drenched landscapes and cultural vibrancy intertwine to create memories that will endure a lifetime. Unveil the secrets of the monsoon, and let the cascading rains wash away the ordinary, revealing the extraordinary that lies within.

Monsoon season in India is a spectacle of nature that brings life, vibrancy, and a refreshing change to the landscape. While many travellers are drawn to popular destinations during this season, there are some unusual monsoon hotspots across the country that offer a unique and enchanting experience. In this article, we will delve into some offbeat destinations where the monsoon unveils its captivating beauty. (Image: Reuters)

Rains in India can typically be enjoyed from June to mid-September, with varying intensity across different regions. Monsoon showers transform arid landscapes into a lush green paradise. Rivers swell, waterfalls cascade down hillsides, and the air is filled with a refreshing petrichor. The monsoon is an ideal time to explore India's rich biodiversity, as flora blooms, and wildlife thrives amid abundant greenery. Apart from popular destinations, there are several unusual monsoon hotspots that deserve attention. Here's a look at them. (Image: Reuters)