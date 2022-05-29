Soak in the scenic beauty of these monsoon destinations in India during your travel this season



1 / 6 Mahabaleshwar | A popular hill station in Maharashtra, Mahabaleshwar is known for its strawberry farms, cold weather, lakes and scenic views. It attracts a lesser crowd during the rain.

Things to do: Don on your trekking shoes and head out for a walk in nature till you come upon a lake or a waterfall. Pratapgadh fort is a short drive away and can be an exciting addition to your itinerary. The hill station has around 12 points, such as Elphinstone point, elephant point, etc, which are popular among tourists. It is important to carry proper rain wear and extra clothes that dry easily.

How to reach: Pune airport and Wathar railway station are the closest to the hill station. However, it has to be reached by road thereafter. You can opt to drive, book a cab or take a private or state transport bus till the hill station. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)



2 / 6 Mount Abu | Monsoon is the perfect time to visit Mount Abu in Rajasthan. It is home to scenic lakes, forests and waterfalls that come alive during the rain, painting the town shades of lively green.

Things to do: Your monsoon itinerary can include treks, visit to the Dilwara temple, Achalgarh Fort, wildlife sanctuary and boating at Nakki Lake. Also, to get a panoramic view of the hill station, head over to Guru Shikhar, which is the highest point in Mount Abu.

How to reach: Udaipur airport and the Abu Road Railway station are the closest to the hill station. By road, Mount Abu is connected to cities such as Udaipur, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and one you can either reach by cab, bus or drive down to the hill station. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)



3 / 6 Goa | While winter may be the ideal season to visit Goa, the monsoon has its own beauty. It is off-season, less crowded and the beaches in the rain are a different experience altogether.

Things to do: Hike to Dudhsagar waterfalls, visit the Aguada fort, churches and temples including Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, Basilica of Bom Jesus, Shantadurga, Mangueshi, among others, go for long walks on the beaches (Calangute, Baga, Morjim, Vagator, Palolem to name a few), enjoy meals and the beach views from restaurants and shacks that are open by the sea and rent a scooter and travel around exploring Goa in the rain. You can also head to the nightclubs and bars that are open.

How to reach: Goa's Dabolim international airport is well-connected to cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow, Chennai, among others. You can also opt to take a train till Madgaon or Vasco-da-Gama railway stations. By road, Goa is well-connected to Karnataka and Maharashra. You can opt to take a bus, cab or drive down. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)



4 / 6 Kodaikanal | Also referred to as the "Princess of Hill Stations", Kodaikanal has a lush green foliage and serene views, fresh air, and earthy atmosphere to offer.

Things to do: Take a stroll at Coaker's Walk, trek to the top of Pillar Rocks viewpoint or the Perumal Peak, walk around the Pine Forest, visit Bryant's Park, La Salsette Church, Kurinji temple, Silver Cascade Falls, Kodai Lake, Glen Falls and Fairy Falls.

How to reach: Madurai airport and Kodai Road railway station are the nearest to the hill station. By road, it is well-connected to cities including Chennai, Bengaluru and Madurai and has regular bus services to and from them. One can also take a cab or opt to drive to the hill station. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)



5 / 6 Coorg | One of the most popular hill stations in Karnataka, Coorg can be visited all-year round. The hill station offers endless lush green views, waterfalls as well coffee plantations.

Things to do: Trek to the Chelavara falls, visit Irupu falls, Madikeri fort, embark on a coffee plantation trail, visit Dubare Elephant Camp, the Namdroling Monastery and take a jeep safari tour.

How to reach: Mangalore International airport, Mysore airport and Mysore railway station are the nearest to Coorg. It is well-connected to Bengaluru, Mysore and Mangalore by road and tourists can opt to travel by bus, cab or drive down. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)