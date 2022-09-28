Taj Mahal isn't the most visited monument by foreign tourists – here's where foreigners flocked to

SUMMARY Taj Mahal may be an iconic symbol of India, especially as a tourist attraction, but the white-marble monument is not the one that is most visited by foreign tourists. Archaeological Survey of India’s report titled 'India Tourism Statistics 2022', which was released on World Tourism Day by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, revealed important info about India’s tourism industry. Among the statistics, was the list of the most visited monuments by foreign nationals in the country. Here are the most popular Indian monuments with foreign tourists.

1 / 10

No. 10 | The Rock Cut Jain Temple | Visitors: 5,432 | Sittanavasal, Tamil Nadu | The Rock Cut Jain Temple of Tamil Nadu, also known as Sittanavasal Cave or Arivar Koil, holds great prominence as it serves as a Jain monastery. The sculptures at the temple have been carved onto rocks. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2 / 10

No. 9 | The Red Fort | Visitors: 5579 | Delhi | The Red Fort or Lal Qila in Delhi was built by the Shah Jahan and served as the primary residence of the Mughal emperors in the city. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

3 / 10

No. 8 | The Fort Museum, Thirumayam | Visitors: 8422 | Thirumayam, Tamil Nadu | A fortification built by Raja of Ramnad, the Thirumayam Fort is a 40-acre wide complex that has been extensively renovated and maintained by the ASI. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

4 / 10

No. 7 | Qutub Minar | Visitors: 8456 | Delhi | The 72.5 meters tall all-brick structure is the tallest minaret made out of bricks and was built by Qutb-ud-din Aibak, the first ruler of the Delhi Sultanate. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

5 / 10

No. 6 | Fort Vattakottai | Visitors: 9174 | Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu | Located near mainland India’s southernmost point, Vattakottai Fort (or 'Circular Fort') is a seaside fort built by the Kingdom of Travancore. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

6 / 10

No. 5 | Gingee Fort | Visitors: 10483| Gingee, Tamil Nadu | Gingee Fort was built by the Konar dynasty and has been described as one of the most impregnable fortifications in the country. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

7 / 10

No. 4 | Agra Fort | Visitors: 13598 | Agra, Uttar Pradesh | More a walled city than just a mere fort, Agra Fort was the primary residence of Mughal Emperor Akbar until the capital of the empire was shifted to Delhi. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

8 / 10

No. 3 | Saluvankuppam Monuments | Visitors: 25579 | Saluvankuppam, Tamil Nadu | While the coastal hamlet in Tamil Nadu may not appear to be special at first glance, it is home to monuments like the Tiger Cave. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

9 / 10

No. 2 | Taj Mahal | Visitors: 38922 | Agra, Uttar Pradesh | The ivory-white marble mausoleum is perhaps one of the best-known and iconic monuments in the world. The Taj Mahal was commissioned by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his favourite wife Mumtaz Mahal. (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

No. 1 | | Visitors: 144984 | Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu | Mamallapuram or Mahabalipuram, as it is better known, is home to the Group of Monuments. This is a collection of 40 ancient monuments which includes ancient rock-cut temples and caves. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)