View pictures of Lucknow's iconic Rumi Darwaza as it closes for heavy traffic for restoration

SUMMARY The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has started restoring the iconic Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow to plug cracks and strengthen the over two-century-old Nawab-era structure.

The Archeological Survey of India has begun restoration work on the iconic Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow to plug cracks and strengthen the more than two-century-old Nawab-era structure. Located in the Hussainabad area, Rumi Darwaza is part of the historical Nawab era structures, which are tourist hotspots in the city. The structure has also figured in several Bollywood flicks, including 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. (Photo credit: Amrita Das)

The movement of traffic under the 60-feet-tall structure's three arches, especially the entry of heavy vehicles, has been banned until the restoration work is done in about six months. The structure is a symbol of Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) used the structure in its logo. The main arch is also used as a design in famous Chikankari embroidery products by local artisans. (Photo credit: Amrita Das)

The authorities are allowing only two-wheelers and other small vehicles via alternate routes. Even as diversions cause traffic congestion, locals have come out in support of the move. "Rumi Darwaza is not just a historical monument but is part of Lucknow’s culture. We all need to protect it for our future generations," Narendra Nath Tripathi, a government employee who lives in the old city area, told the news agency PTI. (Photo credit: Amrita Das)

Besides damage to the parapets, the 238-year-old structure has also developed cracks in its arch, and water seepage has also been seen in its central portion, as per ASI officials. Aftab Hussain, a superintending officer of ASI, told PTI that the passing of heavy vehicles caused vibrations in the structure that weakened it. "An IIT Kanpur team had also declared the structure vulnerable,” said Hussain. (Photo credit: Amrita Das)

Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula, who ruled Awadh from 1775 to 1797, shifted the capital from Faizabad to Lucknow in 1775. In 1784, he commissioned the construction of Asafi Imambara (Bada Imambara) and Rumi Darwaza in the middle of a famine to give employment and revenue to the public. To overcome the shortage of resources caused by the famine, the Nawabs used local bricks and lime instead of stones and marble. (Photo credit: Amrita Das)

ASI has already resorted some of the nearby structures such as the Naubatkhana Bada Imambara. ASI officials say they are using the same mortar recipe used originally. The ingredients of the mortar include lime, powdered black gram (urad dal), surkhi (brick powder), sand, powdered black gram (urad dal) and natural adhesives along with jaggery. Jute fibres will also be used for bonding and strengthening. (Photo credit: Amrita Das)

Locals and tourists throng the area to click photos under the Rumi Darwaza's main arc and at the nearby Asafi Imambara, more famously known as Bada Imambara. The construction of the Imambara was completed in 1794. The estimated cost of building the Imambara ranges between half a million rupees to a million rupees. (Photo credit: Amrita Das)

The Bada Imambara includes the beautiful Asfi mosque, a bhul-bhulaiya (labyrinth), and a bowli (step-well) with running water. As per historians, the design of the Imambara was obtained through a competitive process, and the winner was a Delhi architect who lies buried in the main hall of the Imambara. (Photo credit: Amrita Das)

The area is home to various other structures, and people can hop on to electric rickshaws to see some of them. In the picture here is the Husainabad Clock Tower on the right, along with the Ghanta Ghar Talab (Clock Tower Lake). The clock tower was constructed in 1881 to mark the arrival of Sir George Couper, the first lieutenant governor of the United Provinces of Awadh. It is said to be the tallest of all cock towers in India. (Photo credit: Amrita Das)

Lucknow has another gate that looks similar to the Rumi Darwaza. The entrances are an example of Awadhi architecture, with hints of Turkish and Roman design. (Photo credit: Amrita Das)