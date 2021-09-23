Kovalam and Eden beaches awarded prestigious ‘Blue Flag’ tag; check out all such Indian seashores

Planning a beach vacation? These ten beaches in India have been awarded the prestigious ‘Blue Flag’ certificate.
The Blue Flag certification is an internationally recognized Eco-label accorded by Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark. The status is accorded only after meeting thirty-three criteria under four major areas namely- environmental education and information, bathing water quality, environmental management and conservation, and safety and services at the beaches. Here is a look at the desi beaches that were accorded the prestigious certificate:(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Shivrajpur: Located not far from Dwaraka’s famous Rukmani temple the long beach is adorned by a lighthouse and a rocky shoreline. With no urban centres nearby, the beach is perfect for families looking for a place to hang out. (Image: Gujarat tourism website)
Ghoghla: The beach, located in a village not far from Diu, has become an attraction for tourists interested in adventure sports. (Image: Diu official tourism website)
Kasargod: The beach located in Karnataka’s west coast has been developed by the Tourism and Forest Departments, along with Kasarkod Village Forest Committee. The beach has several attractions including a plantation, boating facility and a park. (Image: Beach Album of India, Instagram)
Padubidri: Located between Mangalore and Udupi, the beach is a perfect abode for anyone looking to spend quality time away from crowds. (Image: Instagram)
Kappad: The beach in Kerala has a significant place in Indians history as it was in these shores, over 500 years ago in 1498, 170 men led by Vasco- da-Gama first stepped onto India. From the sandy beach to rocks that are visited by migratory birds, the historic beach is a must-visit place for everyone. (Image: Kerala tourism website)
Kovalam: The picturesque beach is located on the outskirts of Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram. In addition to the beauty, there are also options for a variety of water sports including beach surfing. (Image: News18 Creative)
Eden: The popular beach in Puducherry, surrounded by tranquil waters and white sand, is an ideal destination for anyone looking for some peace and quiet. (Image: News18 Creative)
Rushikonda: Located on the coast of the Bay of Bengal near Visakhapatnam, this Andhra beach attracts tourists from across the country especially those interested in water sports. ( Image: vizagtourism website)
Golden: A popular beach located near the temple town of Puri, this beach is not only a foodies paradise but also a safe zone for the disabled and those looking to take a dip in the waters. (Image: Odisha tourism, Instagram)
Radhanagar: Located in Andaman’s Havelock Island, was awarded the title of the “seventh best beach in the world’ and Asia’s best by Times Magazine. (Image: Instagram)