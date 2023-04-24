Kerala Water Metro project — PM Modi to inaugurate 1st phase in Kochi: All you need to know

SUMMARY The Water Metro project costs Rs 1,136.83 crore and is being funded by Government of Kerala and German bank KfW. The minimum ticket fare for a boat journey is Rs 20 and tickets can be booked online on the Kochi One App.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 25, will inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro project, which is India's first Water Metro service. The first water metro is funded by the Government of Kerala and German firm KfW. In the first phase the metro will run on a specific route and eventually it will connect over 10 islands around the port city of Kochi. (Image: Kochi Metro)

The urban mass transit system claims to provide the same experience as that of other conventional metro systems. The project will be inaugurated by PM Modi during his two-day visit to Kerala starting on Monday. (Image: Kochi Metro)

The Central government made a conscious choice to avoid a one-size fits all approach in providing infrastructure and connectivity, the NDTV reported citing officials. It will be launched as a "dream project" of the state, which aims to accelerate the growth and development of Kochi. Here’s all you need to know about India’s First Water Metro Project. (Image: Kochi Metro)

The metro project will start with eight electric hybrid boats and eventually comprise 78 electric boats and 38 terminals. The Water Metro will connect 10 islands, in and around the port city of Kochi. In the first phase, the water metro service will begin from the High Court-Vypin terminals and Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals. The Water Metro project costs Rs 1,136.83 crore and it will be funded by the Government of Kerala and Germany's KfW Development Bank. (Image: Kochi Metro)

The Kochi Water Metro boats are Electric-hybrid boats manufactured by Cochin Shipyard Limited. These boats, powered by Lithium Titanate Spinel batteries, are touted to be eco-friendly, electrically propelled, and safe for differently abled commuters. The boats will have air-conditioners onboard with wide windows to offer an exotic view of the backwaters. The specialty of the boats is that the floating pontoons will stay at the same level during descending times. The boats have also won the Gucci Electric Boats Award at the international award for electric boats, as per a Money Control report. (Image: Kochi Metro)

Routes: The water metro will connect 10 islands, in and around Kochi. The water service will begin from the High Court-Vypin terminals and Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals, in the first phase of operations. As per a Facebook post from the official account of Kerala Chief Minister, commuters travelling via water metro will reach Vypin Terminal from High Court Terminal in less than 20 minutes and travellers can reach Kakkanad within 25 minutes from Vyttila. (Image: Kochi Metro)

Tickets: The minimum ticket fare for a boat journey is Rs 20 and tickets can be booked online through the Kochi One App. Weekly and monthly passes are also available for regular passengers. Travellers can use the “Kochi 1” Card to travel in both Kochi Metro Rail and Kochi Water Metro. (Image: Kochi Metro)