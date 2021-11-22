In Pics: Vietnam welcomes tourists to resort island for first time since COVID-19 outbreak



1 / 8 A Vietjet Aeroplane lands on Phu Quoc island carrying more than 200 foreign tourists. (Image: AP)



2 / 8 The island's authorities expect to welcome 400,000 domestic and international tourists to the end of this year. Pictured here: Tourists pose for a photo after landing on Phu Quoc island. (Image: AP)



3 / 8 More than 200 foreign tourists arrived on Vietnam's largest Phu Quoc island, being the first ones to visit the Southeast Asian country after nearly two years of border closure due to COVID-19. (Image: AP)



4 / 8 Other Vietnamese destinations such as the UNESCO world heritage site Hoi An and Danang beach are also welcoming international tourists back. (Image: AP)



5 / 8 Vietnam imposed tight border controls at the start of the pandemic in an effort to keep out COVID-19, with some initial success, but that harmed its burgeoning tourism sector, which typically accounts for about 10 percent of its gross domestic product. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 8 Vaccinated tourists now do not have to undergo mandatory two-week quarantine, according to the authorities, but are required to enjoy their holiday only inside the mega-complex resort Vinpearl and will be tested twice during their trip. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 8 Phu Quoc resort island is seen via the window of an aeroplane after the Vietnamese government eased the lockdown. (Image: Reuters)