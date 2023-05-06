In pics: Top 5 awesome train journeys to enjoy in India this summer

SUMMARY Whether you're a tourist or an Indian national, you would be delighted to travel these routes that traverse through some of the most spectacular landscapes in the country. Let's take a look at the top five most scenic train routes in India.

Train travel in India is an experience in itself that can stay with you forever. From the snow-capped Himalayas, to the rolling hills of the Western Ghats, India has some of the most breathtaking scenery in the world. Let's take a look at five of India's most scenic train routes that offer a glimpse into the country's summertime bliss. Whether you're a tourist or an Indian national, you would be delighted to travel these routes that traverse through some of the most spectacular landscapes in the country. Let's take a look at the top five most scenic train routes in India. (Image: PTI)

1. The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway | Also known as the "Toy Train," it is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Darjeeling. The train passes through beautiful tea plantations, green forests, and the stunning Himalayan range. (Image: Shutterstock)