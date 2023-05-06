English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newstravel NewsIn pics: Top 5 awesome train journeys to enjoy in India this summer

In pics: Top 5 awesome train journeys to enjoy in India this summer

In pics: Top 5 awesome train journeys to enjoy in India this summer
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  May 6, 2023 11:06:35 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Whether you're a tourist or an Indian national, you would be delighted to travel these routes that traverse through some of the most spectacular landscapes in the country. Let's take a look at the top five most scenic train routes in India.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 6
Show More
Show More

Train travel in India is an experience in itself that can stay with you forever. From the snow-capped Himalayas, to the rolling hills of the Western Ghats, India has some of the most breathtaking scenery in the world. Let's take a look at five of India's most scenic train routes that offer a glimpse into the country's summertime  bliss. Whether you're a tourist or an Indian national, you would be delighted to travel these routes that traverse through some of the most spectacular landscapes in the country. Let's take a look at the top five most scenic train routes in India. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 6
Show More
Show More

1. The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway | Also known as the "Toy Train," it is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Darjeeling. The train passes through beautiful tea plantations, green forests, and the stunning Himalayan range. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 6
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X