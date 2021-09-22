In pics: List of countries Indians can now visit as travel curbs ease



1 / 7 No 1 | Country: USA | Whitehouse officials made it clear earlier in the week that foreigners will be allowed to enter the country if they can show proof of full vaccination before boarding a plane and a negative COVID-19 test report within three days of arrival. (Image: Reuters)









2 / 7 No 2 | Country: UAE | With the popular Dubai Expo not far away the country has started issuing tourist visas to foreigners including Indians. (Image: Reuters)









3 / 7 No 3 | Country: Spain | The European tourist hub now allows fully vaccinated Indians to enter the country. (Image: AP)









4 / 7 No 4 | Country: Germany | Germany, in August, opened the doors to Indians when it reclassified India to “high (COVID) incidence areas” — down from the higher travel restriction level of “virus variant areas”. (Image: AP)









5 / 7 No 5 | Country: Turkey | Turkish Embassy announced last month that fully vaccinated travellers from India will no longer have to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival. (Image: AP)









6 / 7 No 6 | Country: Canada | Canada now allows direct flights to and from India besides relaxing the third-country RT-PCR requirement.





