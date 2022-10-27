Here is a look at the 12 Blue Flag beaches in India

SUMMARY The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has announced the addition of two more Indian beaches to the list of the cleanest beaches in the world with the prestigious Blue Flag certification given by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). The Minicoy Thundi and Kadmat beaches in Lakshadweep are the latest to be added to India's tally of 12 Blue Flag beaches. The Blue Flag accreditation is an eco-friendly label that is given to beaches that meet stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria. These pristine beaches are perfect for vacations and tourism. These are India’s 12 Blue Flag Beaches.

1. Eden Beach (Puducherry) | Eden Beach in Puducherry got the Blue Flag certification in 2019. It is located between two tourist spots -- The Arts and Crafts Village and Paradise Beach. Eden Beach gives a true Kerala-like vibe with attractions like sit-out umbrella huts, watchtower, amphitheatre, scuba diving, and backwaters. (Image: Shutterstock)

2. Kovalam Beach (Tamil Nadu) | Kovalam beach, earlier known as Covelong Beach, is situated in a village named Covelong in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. The beach is one of the most popular Blue Flag-certified beaches in India that offers some exhilarating water sports, surfing and great scenic beauty. (Image: Shutterstock)

3. Golden Beach (Odisha) | The Puri Beach or the Golden Beach is in Puri, Odisha. The beach hosts the annual Puri Beach Festival, and an array of sand art displays, including works by award-winning sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik. It’s called Golden Beach because of its fine golden sand, dotted with stalls selling seafood and snacks. (Image: Shutterstock)

4. Kappad Beach (Kerala) | The Kappad beach in Kozhikode is famous for its historical significance as it is believed that Vasco-da-Gama first entered India through this shore. The beach serves as a gateway with scenic changes in the sky which appear to be coming from a magician’s swaying wand. (Image: Shutterstock)

5. Shivrajpur Beach (Gujarat) | Located near Dwarka, Shivrajpur Beach serves as one of the best locations to spend a weekend. Tourists can spot dolphins or some beautiful birds, too. There are several coastal sites to visit near Dwarka as well. These include the Okha Madhi for its fine sands and Poshitara for its coral reefs. (Image: Shutterstock)

6. Kasarkod Beach (Karnataka) | Kasarkod Beach is among the least crowded of all the Blue Flag beaches in India. The beach, developed by Karnataka’s Forest and tourism department, boasts of eco-tourism in the state. (Image: Shutterstock)

7. Ghoghla Beach (Diu) | The Ghoghla Beach is the largest beach in Diu and it is famous for its golden sands and clear water throughout the year. Ghoghla has ergonomically designed bio-toilet blocks, changing rooms and recreational amenities such as an open gymnasium, and parks for children. Other adventure sports at the beach include parasailing, surfing, banana boat rides and water scooters. (Image: Shutterstock)

8. Radhanagar Beach (Andaman & Nicobar Islands) | Radhanagar Beach was named the best beach in Asia in 2004 by Time Magazine. There are huts, benches, and chairs scattered around the beach that help you relax and you are allowed to take food and water inside. (Image: Shutterstock)

9. Rushikonda Beach (Andhra Pradesh) | Rushikonda Beach is a paradise for nature lovers. Its golden sand and tidy wave attract tourists from all over the world for water sports like swimming, water skiing and surfing. (Image: Shutterstock)

10. Padubidri Beach (Karnataka) | Padubidri Beach located in the Udupi is a perfect destination for fun and adventure at the quiet seaside. Besides enjoying the scenic sunset, you can also indulge in water sports and adventure rides at this beach. (Image: Shutterstock)

11. Thundi Beach (Lakshadweep) | Thundi Beach is one of the most picturesque beaches in Lakshadweep due to its white sand lined by the turquoise-blue water of the lagoon. Thundi Beach is a paradise for swimmers and tourists alike. (Image: Shutterstock)

12. Kadmat Beach (Lakshadweep) | Kadmat Beach is another popular beach that attracts cruise tourists who visit the island for water sports. It also has pearl white sand and blue lagoon waters with a moderate climate and friendly locals. (Image: Shutterstock)